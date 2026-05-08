Premiere of New Documentary, Holding Mother, Aims To Define Postpartum Support for Women

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The Film Follows One Woman’s Raw and Unfiltered Journey Through Pregnancy and Postpartum

We want to make the invisible visible and open up honest conversations about what mothers actually need in order to thrive after birth.” — Liz Hilton, Creator and Producer of Holding Mother

HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Mother’s Day, Swaddelini, the baby sleep brand that reimagines traditional swaddling with its patented 3D-knit, seamless design, announced the official premiere of a new documentary, Holding Mother. The film offers viewers an intimate look into the realities of postpartum life and aims to clarify what it will take to better support mothers. In the early days after birth, the question “Can I hold the baby?” is often asked, but this film seeks to define a deeper question: “Who holds the mother?”

Created and produced by Swaddelini founder Liz Hilton, the film follows Alice’s journey through her second pregnancy and into the often unseen fourth trimester. Along the way, Holding Mother brings together voices from across the postpartum care community, including best-selling author of The First Forty Days, Heng Ou, and practitioners from The Village Postnatal Retreat Center. The central idea the documentary explores is what postpartum support should actually look like, and how we can use that understanding to effectively advocate for mothers and implement lasting change.

“This is a passion project that I am beyond excited to share with the world,” said Liz Hilton, Founder of Swaddelini. “We want to make the invisible visible and open up honest conversations about what mothers actually need in order to thrive after birth.”

In the United States, maternal care is often disproportionately concentrated around pregnancy, with very minimal focus on support for women in the postpartum period. Holding Mother seeks to shift that reality by shedding light on the often unmet physical, emotional, and communal needs that arise after birth. Through honest, unfiltered storytelling and expert insight, the documentary invites its viewers to consider the areas we are lacking as a society when it comes to maternal care in the weeks and months following childbirth.

Holding Mother premieres today, May 8, 2026 in honor of Mother's Day. To view the exclusive release of Holding Mother please visit Swaddelini’s official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@swaddelini.

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About Swaddelini

Swaddelini is an innovative baby sleep brand founded by certified newborn care specialist and mom of four, Liz Hilton. Inspired by Hilton’s personal experience as a new mother, Swaddelini reimagines traditional swaddling through a patented, seamless 3D-knit design that delivers a secure yet flexible fit designed to soothe infants while still allowing natural movement. For more information visit: https://swaddelini.com/ and follow Swaddelini on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Heng Ou

Heng is the author of The First Forty Days, known as the Bible of Postpartum Care, found on kitchen counters of new moms everywhere. The book marks its tenth anniversary this year. She is also the founder of MotherBees, born after the arrival of her third child. After her first birth, she practiced zuo yuezi, the traditional Chinese approach to postpartum care, a ritual passed down to her by a cherished aunt. The practice rebuilt her. She wanted other women to have it too. Nourishment goes beyond food. Her philosophy tends to the soul, the heart, and the whole arc of a woman’s life. Heng, a mother of three, comes from a lineage of acupuncturists, herbalists, and healers.

Holding Mother Official Trailer

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