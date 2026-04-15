OneDose and AmbuPro Integration Enhances EMS Clinical Workflow

OneDose now integrates with AmbuPro, enabling seamless data transfer between platforms for faster, more efficient reporting in the field.

Seamlessly connecting real-time clinical decision support with ePCR documentation to reduce duplicate entry and enhance patient care continuity.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneDose and AmbuPro are now integrated to streamline how EMS providers manage protocols, dosing, documentation, and patient care data across the entire call lifecycle. By connecting OneDose’s real-time EMS protocol app and clinical decision support with AmbuPro’s advanced electronic Patient Care Record platform, agencies can reduce duplicate data entry and improve consistency in patient records from the field to final documentation.This integration allows key clinical data—such as patient weight, medications administered, and treatment timelines—to flow directly from OneDose into AmbuPro. Instead of manually re-entering information, providers can focus on patient care while ensuring that documentation remains accurate, complete, and aligned with protocol. The result is a more efficient workflow that supports both frontline clinicians and administrative teams.OneDose brings real-time dosing support, protocol access, and live clinical documentation into a single mobile experience, helping reduce cognitive load in high-pressure environments. When paired with AmbuPro’s customizable, AI-enabled ePCR system, agencies gain a connected solution that simplifies data entry, enhances visibility into patient care, and supports better decision-making across the organization.Together, OneDose and AmbuPro create a more unified EMS technology ecosystem—bridging the gap between point-of-care clinical support and post-call reporting. As agencies continue to adopt integrated, data-driven tools, this collaboration represents a step forward in delivering faster, safer, and more reliable care in the field.About OneDoseOneDose is an AI-driven EMS platform that seamlessly connects clinical point-of-care solutions—from pre-scene to hospital handoff. By unifying protocols, dosing support, documentation, and real-time clinical tools into a single workflow, OneDose empowers emergency clinicians to deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care, even in the most unpredictable conditions. Learn more at www.myonedose.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.