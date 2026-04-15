Exit Planning Institute Austin Chapter hosts Business Owner Round Table

Join Austin-area business owners along with exit planning professionals to gain firsthand insight into business growth, transition strategies and exit planning

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exit Planning Institute(EPI) Austin Chapter will host its annual Business Owner Round Table. The event will take place at Salt Traders, located at 1101 S. MoPac Expwy, Austin, TX 78746, and will run from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on May 6.The Business Owner Round Table brings together business owners and top exit planning professionals from the Austin area to share challenges and insights on growth and exit strategies.Business owner attendees will learn more about growth strategies and options to consider when planning a business transition. Exit planning professionals, including financial advisors, business consultants and more, will hear firsthand the challenges facing Austin-area business owners today.Learn more and register for the Business Owner Round Table on the EPI site.About The Exit Planning InstituteExit Planning Institute (EPI) was formed in 2005 to serve professional business advisors' educational and resource needs. Its Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential program is the most widely endorsed professional exit planning program in the world, providing advisors with the content, tools, and training needed to engage business owners and become their most valued advisors. For more information, visit exit-planning-institute.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.