Exit Planning Institute Releases Fourth Mastering the Market Magazine

Exit Planning Institute’s Mastering the Market series highlights the importance of personal planning

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exit Planning Institute(EPI), the leading authority on exit planning for advisors, business consultants and business owners, today released the fourth edition of Mastering the Market, spotlighting personal planning—a key but often overlooked pillar of the exit process.Mastering the Market is a curated collection of articles sharing first-hand insights from exit planning professionals to help Certified Exit Planning Advisors (CEPA) enhance their practices. Each article includes practical advice, expert tips, and real-world examples, complemented by personal stories. This new edition features articles from EPI President Scott Snider and other recognized exit planning advisors and thought leaders.“We want advisors to approach personal planning discussions with the same discipline and strategic mindset as they do business and financial planning discussions because lasting success depends on it,” said Snider. “This year, we’re paying special attention to personal planning to help prepare advisors have these much-needed client conversations.”For advisors and members of the exit planning industry, Mastering the Market provides expert perspectives on how to help clients prepare for an often overlooked part of business transition.Previous editions explored lifelong learning, excellence in exit planning, and connecting people. To download a copy of Mastering the Market, visit exit-planning-institute.org/mastering-the-market.About The Exit Planning InstituteExit Planning Institute (EPI) was formed in 2005 to serve professional business advisors' educational and resource needs. Its Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential program is the most widely endorsed professional exit planning program in the world, providing advisors with the content, tools, and training needed to engage business owners and become their most valued advisors. For more information, visit exit-planning-institute.org.

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