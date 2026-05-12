Exit Planning Institute New Jersey Chapter Hosts Second Annual Business Owners Forum for Entrepreneurs and Advisors

Join New Jersey exit planning professionals and business owners for candid discussions on growth, valuation, succession, and exit readiness

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exit Planning Institute(EPI) New Jersey Chapter will host the second annual Business Owners Forum. The event will take place at Shackamaxon Country Club, located at 100 Tillinghast Turn, Scotch Plains, NJ, and will run from 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm on Wednesday, June 10th.The Business Owners Forum is an owner-focused gathering designed to provide actionable advice and practical takeaways to advisors who are looking to maximize the value of their business — whether they plan to grow, transition, or exit.“Each year, the Business Owners Forum serves as a space for confidential conversations between exit planning professionals and advisors on all parts of their planning journey,” said Gerry Spitzer, president of EPI New Jersey. “This is an opportunity for advisors and owners to hear from other owners who have been through a transition, exited, or are preparing for one, and this event is designed to deliver those real-world insights along with practical ideas they can put to work immediately.”Business owner attendees will learn more about growth strategies and options to consider when planning a business transition. Exit planning professionals, including financial advisors, business consultants and more, will hear unfiltered perspectives facing New Jersey-area business owners today.Learn more and register for the Business Owners Forum by visiting https://exit-planning-institute.org/events-detail/epi-new-jersey-june-2026-chapter-event About The Exit Planning InstituteExit Planning Institute (EPI) was formed in 2005 to serve professional business advisors' educational and resource needs. Its Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential program is the most widely endorsed professional exit planning program in the world, providing advisors with the content, tools, and training needed to engage business owners and become their most valued advisors. For more information, visit exit-planning-institute.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.