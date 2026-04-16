Cork Cyber Tackles the Dirty Data Problem Quietly Undermining MSP Cyber Programs with New Automated Mapping Feature

New Cork Vantage mapping capability reduces manual effort and improves data integrity, turning fragmented visibility into automated intelligence

Our journey is not about slapping automation on top of broken processes. It is about building the operational foundation that lets MSPs move faster with more confidence.” — Dan Candee, CEO of Cork Cyber

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today at N-able Empower 2026, Cork Cyber, the cyber risk intelligence platform built for MSPs, today announced Auto Mapping, a new capability in Cork Vantage that reduces the manual burden of mapping clients, devices, and inboxes across integrations while improving the data integrity required for scalable automation.

The launch builds on Cork’s broader platform direction as it moves from visibility alone toward more intelligent automation and operational action. By improving how clients, devices, and inboxes are correlated across integrations, Cork is strengthening the system of record required for future automation across risk analysis, remediation workflows, and platform driven operational decisions.

For MSPs, managing cyber risk has become an operational challenge. The task goes beyond knowing which tools are deployed, it’s ensuring asset relationships remain accurate and current as environments change. Manual mapping can’t keep up, leading to inconsistencies and false positive compliance events. A new Mapping Mode gives partners the flexibility of automatic mode for intelligent, hands-free mapping using similarity logic and system identifiers, or suggestion mode for reviewed recommendations.

Cork maps clients using factors such as name similarity and asset similarity across systems. Devices and inboxes are mapped using identifiers such as serial number, MAC address, IP address, hostname, email, aliases, and name. The feature also introduces a mapping audit trail so partners can see how, when, and why Cork mapped assets together, creating greater transparency and trust in the process.

“Automation only works if the underlying data model is solid,” said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork Cyber. “Our journey is not about slapping automation on top of broken processes. It is about building the operational foundation that lets MSPs move faster with more confidence. Visibility, validation, and financial protection together create cyber confidence, and now that we automate this layer, that confidence becomes scalable. Auto Mapping is a critical step in that journey. It reduces manual work, improves accuracy, and helps partners keep pace as their environments change.”

In addition to reducing onboarding time for new partners, Auto Mapping is built to help existing partners identify and correct mapping issues that accumulate over time. Cork will never automatically override manual mappings made by the partner, but it can surface suggestions when its mapping logic detects a stronger match, giving teams more control without forcing them back into fully manual workflows.

“The automation journey at Cork is about moving from manual investigation and fragmented workflows to intelligence that can drive action,” said Marcus Recck, Head of Product and Engineering at Cork Cyber. “Mapping is foundational and that is exactly why it matters. If the relationships between assets are wrong, everything built on top of them gets weaker. This release improves that foundation and moves us closer to a platform that can not only surface issues, but help partners act on them with far less manual effort.”

Key benefits of Automated Mapping include:

• Reduced onboarding time for new partners

• Less manual effort required to map clients and assets across integrations

• Suggested mappings that simplify review for existing partners

• Automatic device and inbox mapping on Re-sync All

• Audit trail visibility into how and why mappings were created

• Protection for manual mappings so partner decisions are never automatically overridden

Automated Mapping is the latest step in Cork’s continued investment in reducing operational friction for MSPs and building the automation layer required to turn cyber risk visibility into scalable action.

About Cork Cyber

Cork Cyber helps MSPs see and understand cyber risk across client environments through Cork Vantage, a platform built to improve visibility, validate security posture, and strengthen operational confidence across the modern MSP stack. For more information, visit https://corkinc.com/.

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