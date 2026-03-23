Cork Cyber Expands Financial Protection with Automated Asset Analysis, Turning Visibility into Continuous Remediation

Cork Cyber announced the launch of Automated Asset Analysis, a powerful new AI engine designed to eliminate visibility gaps created by modern "tool sprawl."

The automation journey at Cork is about moving from simple observation to active remediation. Asset Analysis is the brain that identifies the ‘Zombie Assets’ and ‘Whitespace’ that lead to breaches.” — Marcus Recck, Head of Product and Engineering at Cork Cyber

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cork Cyber, the leading cyber risk intelligence, remediation and financial resilience platform, today announced at the RSA 2026 Conference the launch of Automated Asset Analysis (A3), a powerful new AI engine designed to eliminate the visibility gaps created by modern "tool sprawl." This is the evolution from risk visibility to operational security infrastructure, cutting missed coverage, wasted spend, and risk that only shows up when something breaks.

As IT Service Partners (MSPs) struggle to manage an ever-growing stack of security tools, Asset Analysis serves as the central "source of truth." By aggregating telemetry across a partner’s entire environment into a single platform, Cork Cyber allows IT providers to maintain full flexibility to use their preferred tools with zero requirement for additional agents or hardware.

From Visibility to Continuous Remediation

Market fragmentation has made it nearly impossible for partners to uncover gaps or understand operational efficacy across their client environments. Asset Analysis solves this by allowing partners to query data from all connected integrations to surface what is missing, what is unused, and what is stale.

“The automation journey at Cork is about moving from simple observation to active remediation,” said Marcus Recck, Head of Product and Engineering at Cork Cyber. “Asset Analysis is the brain that identifies the ‘Zombie Assets’ and ‘Whitespace’ that lead to breaches. By delivering instant, automated reconciliation across an entire fleet, we’re eliminating manual effort, improving consistency, and helping partners prevent issues before they turn into incidents, which saves time and reduces risk.”

Business Impact Across the Ecosystem:

• For IT Service Partners: Provides a mechanism to spot security gaps, validate asset coverage, and catch inconsistencies across tools while cleaning up wasted license spend.

• For SMBs: Reduces financial waste by flagging risks early and preventing avoidable incidents that cost time, money, and productivity.

• For Insurance Carriers: Helps reduce preventable claims by surfacing missing protections and environment misalignments before a loss occurs.

• For Cork Cyber: Increases partner "stickiness" by consolidating analysis within a single platform, reducing the industry’s reliance on disjointed point solutions.

Uncovering the "Unknown Unknowns"

The new feature, located under Assets > Analysis, enables partners to run deep-dive queries across their entire client base or individual tenants. Key use cases include:

• Whitespace Identification: Finding endpoints in RMM missing EDR or BCDR; inboxes without email security; or users not enrolled in MFA.

• Zombie Assets: Identifying users in MFA or Security Training who no longer exist in the primary email system, or endpoints checking into EDR after being removed from RMM.

• Stale Agents: Surfacing assets active in RMM but failing to check into secondary security controls.

These are the gaps that lead to breaches, failed audits, or financial events, issues that proactive asset analysis is designed to uncover before they cause harm.

“Running an MSP without Asset Analysis is like driving a F1 car at 200 MPH while wearing a blindfold,” said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork. “You can have the biggest motor and the best tires in the world, but if you don't have active-aero holding the line and live-telemetry telling you the brakes are failing, you're still gonna hit the wall. At Cork, we’re ripping the blindfold off, giving you the visibility to ensure you nail the finish without burning the car to the ground.”

Partners can now save queries, browse history, and export results to CSV for immediate remediation action. By improving asset validation accuracy, partners strengthen the confidence and precision of their financial protection decisions, connecting technical assurance directly to business risk reduction. To learn more about Cork’s Automated Asset Analysis and the Cork platform, visit https://corkinc.com/vantage/.

About Cork Cyber

Cork Cyber is a Cyber Risk Intelligence and Resilience company that transforms how the IT channel manages, validates, and protects against cyber risk. Cork unifies visibility, risk posture, and financial protection so MSPs can prove the value of their security stack and secure their clients’ businesses with confidence. To learn more, visit https://corkinc.com/.

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