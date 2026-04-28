Cork Cyber Arrives at Kaseya Connect 2026 with the Financial Layer that Turns MSP Security Posture into Margin

Cork Launches Vantage Platform to Advance Cyber Risk Intelligence and Financial Resilience

Capital-backed protection, Cork's platform complements Kaseya's consolidation thesis to expand MSP margins without adding another vendor line item.

Kaseya has made 2026 the year of partner efficiency and margin expansion. My target is a concrete $50,000 a month, per partner, in recovered margin.” — Dan Candee, CEO of Cork Cyber

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cork Cyber arrived at Kaseya Connect 2026 with a question it has spent six months putting to partners, “what would an extra fifty thousand dollars a month of recovered margin do for your business?" Across hundreds of partner conversations, the answer has been consistent, and Cork's capital-backed financial protection platform is the mechanism that makes the number real.

Accelerating Kaseya's margin mandate

Kaseya is positioning 2026 around MSP margin expansion, unifying 40+ products into Kaseya 365 Ops to drive revenue and efficiency. Cork serves as the financial layer that monetizes the security posture that stack creates. Its live telemetry powers a Cork Cyber Score, real-time underwriting, and capital-backed protection that turns unbilled incident response into recoverable revenue.

"Kaseya has made 2026 the year of partner efficiency and margin expansion. My target is a concrete $50,000 a month, per partner, in recovered margin. Agentless telemetry, insurable security posture, claims that actually pay. When Kaseya consolidates the stack, Cork Cyber monetizes the posture that stack creates. That's how partners stop shrinking and start compounding," said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork Cyber and channel and ex-AWS/Dell enterprise veteran.

Where the $50K a month comes from

1. Labor margin recovery, roughly $42,000 per month for a 60-client MSP. Cork ingests and normalizes telemetry from 100+ channel tools through open APIs, agentless and up and running in about 30 minutes. It cross-references systems to uncover coverage gaps, duplicate tools, orphan licenses, and decommissioned machines still billing. What once took 3.5 hours of QBR prep per client now takes minutes and saves a 60-client MSP over 200 hours monthly, or about $42K in recovered labor margin.

2. Cyber insurance optimization — 33% average premium savings. Cork's Cyber Insurance Analyzer, built into the Vantage platform, has become one of the most immediate financial levers available to MSPs. The MSP uploads a client's policy; Cork returns a one-page breakdown of coverage, sublimits, and risk exposure, then connects the partner to three MSP-dedicated cyber brokers, DataStream, Yukon, and Seedpod, who underwrite against live telemetry rather than a static questionnaire.

"We save clients about 33 percent on their premium on average. The last one we did, we saved them 47 percent," said Andrew Mora, Head of Sales at Cork. “If you could get more coverage at a lower cost, why wouldn’t you? What small business doesn't want to save money on what they're already going to buy?"

Cork Cyber takes no referral fee. The client saves premium dollars and the MSP earns the expanded managed-services attach the broker recommends to drive the premium down further. Seven out of ten times, that math lands.

3. Financial protection: turning incident response into a recoverable revenue line. Every MSPs routinely absorb the cost of everyday incidents:business email compromise, password resets, quick containment, and work that often goes unbilled as “part of the service.” Cork's capital-backed financial protection, priced from $25,000 to $500,000 in coverage per client, includes IR funds the MSP claims against, rather than the end customer. Hours that were previously given away become a recurring revenue line.

"Instead of billing your client," Mora tells partners, "Bill Cork Cyber.” To date: 22 claims processed, zero denied.

Why the claims get paid: proactive compliance, not back-end denial

Cork’s zero-denial record is engineered, not accidental. Unlike traditional cyber insurance, where coverage can be voided after a lapse, Cork continuously monitors security posture via live telemetry. If controls fail (MFA, RMM, EDR, backup), coverage pauses and the MSP is alerted with a defined cure window. By the time an incident occurs, clients are in compliance and eliminating denial risk at the back end.

The result underwriters care about: a 0.0002% loss ratio, validated by Lloyd’s of London through Envelop Risk.

The switching cost compound

The second-order effect is the one mature MSPs and their PE backers care about most. When a client's discounted cyber premium and capital-backed warranty are both tethered to the MSP's live telemetry feed, the security posture itself becomes the economic anchor of the relationship. Leaving the MSP means forfeiting the protection and watching the premium spike on renewal.

Cork partners are running 116–118% net dollar retention as a result. Cybersecurity stops being a commoditized service and starts being structural enterprise value, the kind that shows up on exit.

See Cork at Kaseya Connect IT

Cork's team on-site includes CEO Dan Candee, CRO Andrew Mora, and Alliance Manager KC Wren (both Mora and Wren are Pax8 channel alumni). Kaseya MSPs can book a live demo at Cork Cyber Booth# B26 or request a proof-of-concept through the Pax8 marketplace at parity pricing with direct. POCs deployed in the first week of the month cover the rest of the month at zero cost.

About Cork Cyber

Cork is the risk intelligence and financial-backstop layer of the IT channel. The Cork platform unifies security telemetry across 100+ channel tools, validates coverage against live MSP attestations, and pairs that visibility with capital-backed financial protection underwritten against the same telemetry. Learn more at https://corkinc.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.