Freightera Receives Innovate BC Growth Award for Efficient, Technology-Driven Expansion

Freightera CEO Eric Beckwitt Receives Acetech Growth Award Freightera wins Innovate BC Growth Award

Freightera scaled revenue, reduced costs, and boosted automation, reaching its third year of profitability with strong and growing EBITDA.

Unlike other freight startups, we first created a profitable, sustainable business, and we are increasing EBITDA and key unit economics as we scale” — Eric Beckwitt, Founder and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freightera , the North American B2B freight marketplace , just received the Innovate BC Growth Award at the 2026 Acetech Leadership Retreat in Whistler BC, recognizing the company’s continued growth in the logistics technology space.What sets Freightera apart is not just the pace of its growth, but how it has been achieved. Since 2021, revenue in the company’s automated division has increased from approximately $11.4 million to over $30 million run rate today. Over the same period, operating costs decreased by more than $1 million, while automated bookings rose from 73 to 96 percent. 2025 will mark the third year of profitability, with rapidly growing EBITDA.In an industry where expansion is often tied to growing teams and rising overhead, Freightera has focused instead on improving automation and system efficiency. The result is a platform that runs with minimal manual intervention while delivering faster and more consistent outcomes for customers."Unlike other freight startups, we first created a profitable, sustainable business, and we are increasing EBITDA and key unit economics as we scale", said Eric Beckwitt, CEO of Freightera.Today, Freightera connects more than 27,500 businesses, including manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, importers, and exporters, with a network of carriers across Canada and the United States. The company’s growth reflects a broader shift in logistics toward more efficient and technology-driven operations. As supply chains become more complex, platforms that simplify decision-making and reduce friction are becoming increasingly important.Freightera plans to continue expanding its platform and capabilities, supporting businesses with more transparent, cost-effective, and sustainable freight solutions.About FreighteraFreightera is the award-winning automated freight marketplace for businesses seeking lower shipping costs, simpler logistics, and a cleaner future. The platform provides instant access to billions of fixed-cost freight rates across North America, with SmartWay™-verified emissions data integrated into every quote.With over 27,500 customers—including manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers, importers, and exporters—and a proven track record of growth and profitability, Freightera is one of the most capital-efficient and impactful companies in freight automation and climate logistics.Freightera has received the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award, the Technology Impact Award, the Clean50 Award, and The Globe and Mail Changemaker Award.Learn more at freightera.com.About Innovate BCInnovate BC connects British Columbia’s tech ecosystem, bringing together innovators, entrepreneurs, and industry partners to drive growth and opportunity. Through funding, programs, and strategic support, it helps companies scale faster and compete on a global stage while strengthening the province’s innovation economy.About AcetechAcetech is British Columbia’s premier community of tech leaders, dedicated to helping CEOs and founders build stronger, faster-growing companies. Through high-trust peer networks, mentorship, and leadership programs, Acetech accelerates growth and drives real business results across the province’s tech sector.

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