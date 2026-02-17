Freightera Highlights Shipping Opportunities During Lunar New Year

The Backbone of Global Trade

Navigating Lunar New Year Disruptions: Freightera Delivers Fast, Transparent Alternatives for Canadian and U.S. Shippers

While Lunar New Year brings predictable hurdles for Asia-origin freight, it also creates opportunities to strengthen North American supply chain resilience.” — Eric Beckwitt, Founder and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Lunar New Year begins today, Freightera , the innovative North American freight marketplace , is advising Canadian and U.S. businesses on how to navigate potential disruptions to international supply chains. The holiday marks Asia’s largest annual manufacturing slowdown, with factory closures, labor migration, and port congestion beginning in the days leading up to the New Year and continuing for weeks afterward.For North American importers relying on suppliers in China, Vietnam, Korea, and beyond, planning remains critical. While international freight slows, domestic and cross-border shipping is still available and, in some cases, more affordable. Freightera was able to lower rates on key lanes, including Fort Mill, South Carolina to Baileyton, Alabama from $192 to $132 USD, Orlando, Florida to Wilmington, North Carolina from $192 to $150, Londonderry, New Hampshire to Toronto, Ontario from $266 to $222, Niagara Falls, New York to Atlanta, Georgia from $224 to $188, and Saint Louis, Missouri to Oxford, Mississippi from $210 to $139.These reductions highlight how businesses can offset international delays by leveraging regional and cross-border freight strategies.Other key ways Freightera supports resilience right now:● Instant quotes in seconds from hundreds of carriers for LTL, FTL, flatbed, and rail/intermodal shipments across Canada, the USA, and cross-border routes.● All-inclusive, transparent rates with no hidden fees—plus Rate Defence™ to protect against unfair carrier charges during volatile periods.● Exclusive discounted rates through strong carrier relationships, helping control costs when global rates spike.● 24/7 online booking, tracking, and paperwork management for quick, dependable moves to reroute inventory, shift sourcing domestically, or maintain flow for wholesalers, manufacturers, and distributors.● Greener options available to reduce emissions while securing capacity.“While Lunar New Year brings predictable hurdles for Asia-origin freight, it also creates opportunities to strengthen North American supply chain resilience,” said Eric Beckwitt, Freightera CEO. “Our platform empowers shippers to get fast, reliable quotes and bookings—keeping goods moving without the uncertainty of international delays.”Shippers feeling the pinch can get started immediately. Visit freightera.com for instant quotes and secure capacity today.About FreighteraFreightera is the award-winning automated freight marketplace for businesses seeking lower shipping costs, simpler logistics, and a cleaner future. The platform provides instant access to billions of fixed-cost freight rates across North America, with SmartWay™-verified emissions data integrated into every quote.With over 25,000 customers—including manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers, importers, and exporters—and a proven track record of growth and profitability, Freightera is one of the most capital-efficient and impactful companies in freight automation and climate logistics.Freightera has received the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award, the Technology Impact Award, the Clean50 Award, and The Globe and Mail Changemaker Award.Learn more at freightera.com.

