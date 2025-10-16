Freightera Drives Significant Emissions Reductions Today, Paving the Way for Zero-Emission Freight

Transition to green future of freight

Freightera delivers measurable freight emission cuts today and leads the transition toward a zero-emission transport future.

We’re cutting emissions today and preparing for a zero-emission tomorrow.” — Eric Beckwitt, Founder and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freightera, a leader in sustainable freight solutions, is achieving substantial emissions reductions for shippers now while preparing for a zero-emission future of freight. By providing the lowest-emission options on each lane, Freightera enables businesses to achieve a measurable climate impact today , without waiting for fully zero-emission technologies.Real Reductions, Real ResultsWhile the introduction of heavy-duty electric and hydrogen trucks faces challenges like range, charging infrastructure, and fleet scalability, Freightera is delivering immediate results. By allowing shippers to select the lowest-emission carriers available on each lane, Freightera’s marketplace enables immediate, significant emissions reductions today. Key achievements in the most recent year tracked include:● 52% of Freightera shippers reduced net CO₂e emissions by 20% or more.● 674 firms slashed emissions by 40% or more.● The average shipper cut emissions by 23% using Freightera’s low-emission platform.● The top 136 greenest shippers cut emissions by over 70%.A Practical Path to SustainabilityFreightera’s approach doesn’t rely on waiting for perfect technology. By comparing carriers on each lane based on EPA emissions data versus fleet average performance, Freightera ensures shippers minimize their carbon footprint today. Looking ahead, Freightera anticipates zero-emission freight scaling in 2026–2027 as factors like battery density, charging infrastructure, and OEM fleets align. The company is poised to support end-to-end zero-emission lanes as they become viable.What Shippers Can Do NowFreightera recommends a hybrid strategy for shippers:● Use Freightera’s platform to reduce emissions today through optimized, low-emission routing.● Prepare for zero-emission lanes as they emerge.● Integrate freight emissions into procurement, reporting, and sustainability goals.“Freightera’s mission is to empower shippers with practical, impactful solutions for sustainable freight,” said Eric Beckwitt, Founder and CEO at Freightera. “We’re cutting emissions today and preparing for a zero-emission tomorrow.”For more information about Freightera’s sustainable freight solutions, visit freightera.com.About FreighteraFreightera is an award-winning, automated freight marketplace connecting business shippers with transportation carriers across North America. It offers instant freight quoting, transparent pricing, and integrated carbon emissions data to support informed decisions about lower-emission freight. Over 25,000 manufacturers, exporters, distributors, importers, wholesalers, and retailers in Canada and the USA use Freightera. The company has received multiple awards, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award, Technology Impact Award, Clean50 Award, and The Globe and Mail Changemaker Award. Learn more at freightera.com

