Jersey Mike's Support Special Olympics Georgia in March 2026

GA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games is joining forces with 132 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations throughout Georgia for the 16th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign. During the month of March, customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or make a donation when placing their order to help nearly 65 local Team Georgia athletes and the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. This year, the games will be held June 20-26, in locations across Minnesota’s Twin Cities, with the University of Minnesota as the official host venue. Nearly 3,000 athletes will compete in 16 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming and basketball, with pickleball and cornhole making their debut. The Month of Giving campaign culminates with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 25, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and the local state programs attending the USA Games. On Day of Giving every single dollar that comes in nationwide— whether in-store, online or through the app —will go to the cause. Day of Giving is Jersey Mike’s busiest day of the year, when some crews arrive as early as 4 a.m. Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving traditionally supports more than 200 local charities nationwide. For the second time in the 16-year history of Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will support this single, important cause dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities (ID), a mission that transcends the boundaries of sport to address discrimination in all its forms.Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $30 million.Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $143 million for local charities.For a list of restaurants in your area, please visit our charity listing by state.SPECIAL OLYMPICSUSA GAMESMINNESOTA 2026Jersey Mike's Contact Kyle Potvin, kpotvin@splashllc.com, 917-838-4500Special Olympics Georgia Contact Liz Smith, liz.smith@specialolympicsga.org 770-414-9390 ext. 1108About Jersey Mike’sJersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 4,000 locations open and in development, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” For more information, please visit our website or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. Join the conversation at #JerseyMikesGives.About Special Olympics USA GamesThe 2026 Special Olympics USA Games—scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota’s Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine—is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike’s Subs and UnitedHealthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of 3,000+ incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing diversity, equity and inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity for Minnesotans to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.

