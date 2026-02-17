Special Olympics Georgia wants you to “Be Bold, Bear the Cold”

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Special Olympics Georgia is proud to present the 17th Annual Polar Plunge, which will be held on Saturday, February 21st at Lake Acworth in Acworth, Georgia from 9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Polar Plunge is one of Special Olympics Georgia’s “coolest” and largest fundraising events through the efforts of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Program (LETR). All proceeds raised go to help provide our over 24,000 Special Olympics Georgia athletes with free year-round sports training.All brave plungers will have the opportunity to jump into icy waters in the middle of winter to show their support for Special Olympics athletes. Plungers will bring the excitement to this event by dressing up in crazy costumes for the costume contest and celebrate the success of their fundraising efforts. After the plunge, all are invited to enjoy the music, food, booth/vendors, and prizes.There are still many ways to get involved with the 2026 Polar Plunge! Special Olympics Georgia invites you to register to plunge or donate to a plunger who will be participating. Online registration is open, and it is highly suggested to sign up as soon as possible to reserve your spot to plunge. Please join us for a day of chilly fun, the intense tug-of-war competition, and impactful plunges in support of the athletes! For more information and to register, visit PolarPlungeGA.org.“Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”- Special Olympics Athlete OathThanks to our presenting event sponsors, Southwire and Publix!For more information on the 2026 Polar Plunge fundraiser or how to get involved in Special Olympics Georgia or the Law Enforcement Torch Run, please contact Conner King at Conner.King@SpecialOlympicsGA.org.About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for over 24,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org

