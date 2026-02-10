Modern Mill Hires Matthew Tevelde as New Executive Vice President of National Sales

FERNWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Mill, an innovative manufacturer of sustainable building materials, today announced that it has named Matthew Tevelde as the new Executive Vice President of National Sales.In this role, Tevelde will lead the company’s national sales organization and support the continued growth of Modern Mill’s ACRE product portfolio across residential and commercial markets.Tevelde brings more than two decades of sales leadership experience to Modern Mill, including 18 years at The AZEK Company, where he most recently served as Vice President of Sales in the East. During his tenure at AZEK, he held multiple sales leadership roles, supporting market expansion, building high-performing teams, and driving growth across several regions.“Matt’s track record of building high-performing sales teams and expanding into new markets aligns perfectly with our growth strategy, said Chris Guimond, Chief Executive Officer at Modern Mill. His deep knowledge of building materials and proven ability to forge strong industry partnerships will be instrumental as we meet increasing demand for ACRE, our high-performance wood alternative and sustainable building solution.About Modern MillModern Mill is an eco-friendly manufacturer based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE, a groundbreaking building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment. ACRE offers the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, sheet goods, porch boards, decking, and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com

