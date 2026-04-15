Grazitti Interactive to Showcase Enterprise Experience Engineering at Adobe Summit 2026

Engineering Modern Experiences at Adobe Summit 2026—discover how Grazitti helps enterprises scale personalization with AI-driven experience engineering.

Grazitti Interactive to showcase AI-driven experience engineering at Adobe Summit 2026, helping enterprises scale personalization across the Adobe ecosystem.

Customer experience has become a strategic discipline, where precision, speed, and orchestration define market leaders.” — Alok Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grazitti Interactive has announced its sponsorship of Adobe Summit 2026, a premier digital experience conference taking place April 20–22 in Las Vegas and online.At booth #552, Grazitti will bring its theme, “Engineering Modern Experiences,” to life by demonstrating how enterprises can design, integrate, and optimize personalized experiences at scale. As an Adobe partner, the company will showcase its expertise across tools like AEM, Marketo Engage, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Journey Optimizer, Adobe Campaign, and Adobe Commerce.For enterprises pivoting to AI-first MarOps, Grazitti will demonstrate how to design and deploy coordinated AI agent networks that automate audience decisioning, content activation, and journey adaptation—powered by first-party data and built on existing Adobe investments. At Adobe Summit, the team will also showcase live demos of its custom Marketo MCP Server, highlighting how marketers can execute campaigns, trigger workflows, and orchestrate engagement using AI-driven prompts and automation.Announcing the sponsorship, CEO of Grazitti Interactive, Alok Ramsisaria, said, “We help brands turn fragmented systems into cohesive experience engines that scale with ambition.”“Our partnership with Adobe reflects a shared commitment to helping enterprises operationalize personalization and simplify execution. As AI reshapes content workflows and real-time data activation becomes table stakes, enterprises need implementation partners who don't just deploy platforms—they architect systems that learn, adapt, and compound in value over time,” he added.Attendees will explore end-to-end experience engineering at Grazitti’s booth, where content, data, journeys, and commerce come together seamlessly across the Adobe ecosystem. The team will also showcase its innovative solutions to help brands elevate operations and boost ROI with Adobe Agent Orchestrator.About Adobe SummitAdobe Summit is a premium digital experience conference that brings together leaders across marketing, product, data, and IT to discover what’s next in marketing, creativity, and AI. The 2026 agenda centers on AI-driven content supply chain, first-party data governance, journey orchestration, real-time intelligence, and composable commerce. Through visionary keynotes and hands-on sessions, attendees will gain frameworks to accelerate creation, automate workflows, and refine experiences.About Grazitti InteractiveBacked by over 18 years of experience in delivering customer-centric digital experiences, Grazitti Interactive is a global digital services provider and innovation leader, leveraging cloud, mobile, and social technologies. We have served the digital transformation needs of 1,400+ global clients, including Fortune 500 companies. Grazitti provides tailored solutions, such as marketing automation, data analytics, eCommerce, web development, CRM, digital marketing, and more, to help organizations drive efficiency, engagement, and growth.To schedule a meeting with Grazitti’s solution architects and explore Summit-exclusive offers, click here or email us at info@grazitti.com.

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