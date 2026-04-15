PumpAlarm.com Offers Floor Water Sensor to Help Detect Leaks Before Costly Damage Occurs

PumpAlarm.com offers a 15-ft floor water sensor that detects leaks early and sends cellular text alerts for residential, rental, and commercial properties.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PumpAlarm.com, an established provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications, offers a floor water sensor designed to help residents and businesses identify leaks early and reduce the risk of water damage.

The PumpAlarm Floor Water Sensor - 15 ft. is a conductivity sensing device that activates when water bridges the gap between two stainless steel tabs. Used with a PumpAlarm cellular transmitter, the sensor can send text alerts to as many as three designated contacts when unwanted water is detected in places such as mechanical rooms, floors, cabinets, drain pans, weep holes, aquariums and areas near refrigerators.

The product is intended for commercial, residential and rental settings where early warning can matter, including situations involving leaking hot water heaters, leaking pipes, overflowing pits and malfunctioning appliances. PumpAlarm.com says the sensor is designed to monitor calm water presence and is not intended for direct use in sump or sewage ejector pits, where other specialized devices are recommended.

“Undetected leaks often become expensive property problems because the warning signs appear after damage has already spread,” said Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO. “The floor water sensor is intended to provide earlier notice so property owners can respond before a small leak becomes a larger repair issue.”

PumpAlarm.com says the monitoring approach uses cellular communication rather than Wi-Fi, a design choice tied to conditions where conventional Wi-Fi monitors can fail during power outages. Established in 2013, the company says it identified a gap in residential monitoring and today offers a broader lineup that includes power monitoring, temperature monitoring, water level monitoring and floor water detection. The company also provides monitoring services to customers nationwide. In 2024, PumpAlarm.com’s products and brands were acquired by DriBot, LLC.

Customer feedback included in company materials points to the value of early notification and support. Thomas J. said, “With the PumpAlarm, I can know immediately when a problem begins and initiate a response before things get out of hand.” John K. said, “PumpAlarm.com is very responsive to their customers and they put out a quality product with easy-to-understand instructions and installation procedures.”

Additional company policies highlighted in the product and legal materials include:

• a 1-year limited warranty on products under normal use and service

• a 30-day return window for exchange or refund, with a money-back guarantee on products and cellular service if cellular reception is not present at the installation location

• a privacy policy stating that personally identifiable information is not sold, rented or traded to third parties, and that sensitive information submitted through the website is encrypted

• shipping from Indianapolis via USPS Priority or UPS NDA, with standard shipping typically taking 4 to 6 business days and express shipping typically taking 2 to 3 business days

• a service guarantee that includes a money-back guarantee on service in the lower 48 states and Hawaii

PumpAlarm.com says its products are designed, built and tested in the Midwest and backed by phone and email support. The company also cites collective experience of more than two decades through affiliate company OmniSite, which designs monitors for municipalities nationwide.

For additional information about the floor water sensor and other monitoring products, contact PumpAlarm.com at +1 888-454-5051, visit https://www.pumpalarm.com/, or browse the online shop at https://www.pumpalarm.com/shop.

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About PumpAlarm.com

PumpAlarm.com is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for residential and commercial applications. The company's mission is to empower users with the tools and technology they need to stay connected to their critical assets, prevent costly problems, and ensure peace of mind. PumpAlarm.com is committed to innovation and excellence, developing cutting-edge solutions that are reliable, affordable, and easy to use.

Contact:

203 West Morris St

Indianapolis, IN 46225

USA

Notes to Editors:

• To arrange an interview with Tom Ward, President and CEO of PumpAlarm.com, please contact the company directly at +1 888-454-5051.

• PumpAlarm.com offers a 1-year warranty on all its 4G devices.

• The company provides a money-back guarantee on its service within the lower 48 states and Hawaii.

End of Press Release.

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