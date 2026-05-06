Shamrock Medicine Expands Family Medicine Services in Philadelphia and Chestnut Hill with Dr. Monalisa Ghose

Board-certified family medicine physician Dr. Monalisa Ghose supports Shamrock Medicine’s primary care access for adults in Philadelphia and Chestnut Hill.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Medicine, an insurance-based boutique family medicine and psychiatric practice headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is strengthening family medicine services for patients in Philadelphia and Chestnut Hill through the addition of Dr. Monalisa Ghose, M.D., a board-certified family medicine physician who provides comprehensive primary care to adults.

Dr. Ghose graduated from the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia and earned an undergraduate degree from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. Residency training in family medicine was completed at the Institute for Family Health and Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. At Shamrock Medicine, clinical focus includes preventive medicine, acute care, chronic disease management and support for adults with complex medical needs.

The practice states that Dr. Ghose emphasizes evidence-based medicine and individualized care plans designed around each patient’s health goals, long-term well-being and independence. The addition is relevant for local patients and families seeking a practice that combines in-person care with virtual access and text-based communication for routine needs.

Shamrock Medicine provides services to patients through offices and clinics in:

• 407 South 10th Street, Suite 101, Philadelphia, PA 19147

• 812 N Bethlehem Pike, Suite 207A, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002

• 911 Kings Highway S, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

The main office is in Philadelphia. The company also has a smaller office in Lower Gwynedd and a third office in Cherry Hill, helping the practice serve patients across the three locations named in this release.

Services available through Shamrock Medicine include:

• Primary care and psychiatric care

• Well visits, physical exams, labs and prescription refills

• Mental health support for attention deficit disorder, anxiety and depression

• Specialty care, including testosterone treatment, hair loss treatment and STD management

• Virtual care and an online patient portal

• Text-based communication with nurses and providers for appointments, lab results and prescription refills

According to the practice’s published information, Shamrock Medicine’s model is built around lower patient volume, personalized care and convenient access to providers. The company also describes its approach as integrative, combining traditional medical care such as physicals and sick visits with access to mental health services.

“Dr. Ghose brings experience in preventive care, chronic disease management and individualized treatment planning that fits the practice’s focus on comprehensive and convenient healthcare,” said Dr. Peter Kelly, owner and spokesperson for Shamrock Medicine. “Her work in Philadelphia and Chestnut Hill supports the kind of long-term patient-provider relationships the practice aims to build.”

Patient response remains an important measure of continuity in primary care. Wesley H., a patient, shared the following testimonial: “Establishing a new primary care doctor can be overwhelming but I’m so glad I made the switch. Very happy!”

Patients interested in scheduling an appointment or learning more about the services available at Shamrock Medicine can visit https://shamrockmedicine.com/ or call +1 215.585.2342. Additional health and wellness information is available on the practice's blog at https://shamrockmedicine.com/blog/.

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About Shamrock Medicine

Shamrock Medicine is a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric care and personalized wellness services in the Greater Philadelphia area. The practice offers a warm and

welcoming environment where adults and children (over the age of five) can receive compassionate and effective treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions. The team at Shamrock Medicine is dedicated to building strong patient-provider relationships and developing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term mental well-being.



Clinic Locations:

Philadelphia Clinic

407 South 10th Street Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Phone: 215.585.2342

https://maps.app.goo.gl/xrpRUEShp7y17EiT8

Ambler Clinic

812 N Bethlehem Pike, Suite 207A Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4Lf4xuArU84722uS7

Cherry Hill, NJ Clinic

911 Kings Highway S Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034

Phone: 856.553.1355

https://maps.app.goo.gl/KSt9NrbBzgq1mBin6

Note to Editors

• For further information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact: Dr. Peter Kelly Owner and Spokesperson Shamrock Medicine Phone: +1 215.585.2342 Email: info (at) shamrock medicine (dot) com.

• The practice accepts various insurance plans, including Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBS, Independence BCBS, Humana, Medicare, and United Insurances. Please visit their website for more details on accepted insurances and services provided.

End of Press Release.

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