OmniSite Provides Remote Monitoring Solutions to Help Municipalities Prevent Wastewater Spills

Indianapolis-based OmniSite offers cellular and cloud-based remote monitoring systems designed to help municipalities protect waterways from sewage overflows.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmniSite, a privately owned telemetry company headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides cellular and cloud-based remote monitoring solutions designed to help municipalities across the United States detect equipment malfunctions at sewage and water pumping stations before wastewater spills occur.

Wastewater spills into creeks, rivers, and other waterways remain a persistent concern for communities nationwide. According to the company, early notification of equipment failures at municipal pumping stations is a critical factor in environmental protection. Many small towns face the dual challenge of limited budgets and a shortage of technical personnel capable of operating complex monitoring systems.

OmniSite has positioned itself as a provider of what the company describes as a new category of telemetry — systems that offer SCADA-like features (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) without the associated complexity and higher costs of traditional SCADA infrastructure. The company's cellular and cloud-based products are designed to be installed by customers themselves, without the need for custom software programming or complex control panel construction.

OmniSite's product line includes several remote monitoring devices, each serving a specific function:

• OmniBeacon: A cellular-enabled alarm device that delivers real-time alert notifications via text message, voice call, and email. The OmniBeacon includes an embedded cellular transmitter and a cloud-based SCADA interface. According to the company, the device requires zero programming to operate.

• XR50 PLUS: A monitoring device with the capability to record pump runtimes, gallons per minute, pump cycles, and monitor digital alarm inputs.

• Crystal Ball PLUS: A cellular monitoring device that handles both digital and analog sensor signals and can serve as a backup pump controller in municipal lift station applications.

• GuardDog: A web-based software interface included with every OmniSite device at no additional cost. GuardDog allows users to manage systems, view alarms, and analyze trends from any device — tablet, PC, or phone.

The company states that the OmniBeacon installation process is designed for simplicity. According to OmniSite, the setup involves securing the device to a pump control panel, connecting five wires, completing a short form, and emailing it to the company's support team, who then configure the device at no cost.

OmniSite also provides a Peer-to-Peer Control feature, released in October 2024, which enables OmniSite devices — including the OmniBeacon, XR50, and Crystal Ball — to communicate directly with one another. According to the company, this allows for immediate actions such as stopping pumps when high-level alarms are triggered, using a fill-in-the-blanks configuration table that eliminates the need for specialized programming. The company states this capability extends to municipal drinking water systems, including control and monitoring of water towers and pumping systems in complex alternation or zoned arrangements.

"Early warning of malfunctioning equipment is the key to environmental protection. If we can land a man on the moon, we can certainly prevent sewage from spilling into our creeks and rivers," said Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO of OmniSite. "Many small towns simply can't afford a traditional remote monitoring system or the technical people to work on complex systems. That is why we developed the OmniBeacon — a device that requires zero programming and provides comprehensive monitoring capabilities."

Founded in 1998 as Logical Concepts, Inc. by Tom Ward, the company has operated for more than 28 years and holds a patent on its cellular technology, first filed in 2001. OmniSite reports that tens of thousands of its monitors are currently deployed across the United States, monitoring municipal sewage and water pumping stations. The company migrated its back-end servers to Amazon AWS in 2022 for high availability, high redundancy, and a secure infrastructure.

OmniSite provides free hands-on product training spanning 1.5 days at its training facility in Indianapolis. The company also offers local representative support, free web and phone apps, configuration services, and the OmniAdvantage Plan — an extended warranty that covers product damages, radio upgrades, and full access to the GuardDog mobile app.

"We have one planet where we all live. OmniSite believes in giving early warning of malfunctioning equipment so that action can be taken to protect our environment," Mr. Ward added. "Our system grows with you — from one site to many — without complicated setup. That's why local communities across the nation trust OmniSite to make monitoring easier and more accessible."

Municipal decision-makers seeking additional information about OmniSite's remote monitoring solutions can visit https://www.omnisite.com/, call +1 317-885-6330, or email sales@omnisite.com. Additional resources and technical articles are available on the company's blog at https://www.omnisite.com/blog.

About OmniSite

OmniSite is a privately owned family business headquartered in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. Founded on January 3, 1998, as Logical Concepts, Inc. by Tom Ward in the garage attached to his family home, the company has grown over more than two decades into a nationwide provider of cellular and cloud-based remote monitoring solutions. OmniSite's product line — including the OmniBeacon, XR50 PLUS, Crystal Ball PLUS, and the GuardDog software platform — serves municipalities, industries, and communities across the United States. The company holds a patent on its cellular technology and reports tens of thousands of monitors deployed nationwide. In 2022, OmniSite began migrating its back-end servers to Amazon AWS for enhanced reliability and security. OmniSite serves businesses nationwide from its Indianapolis headquarters.

Contact Details:

203 West Morris Street

Indianapolis, IN 46225

United States

Notes to Editors

1. OmniSite was founded in 1998 as Logical Concepts, Inc. The company changed its name to OmniSite in 2008. It is a privately owned family business headquartered in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana.

2. SCADA stands for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition — a system used to monitor and control industrial equipment and processes remotely.

3. The OmniBeacon product evolved from the SmartLight, first created in 2012, and was renamed and redesigned in August 2015.

4. OmniSite's Peer-to-Peer Control feature was released in October 2024. The company also offers Rapid Installation Kits (XR50 and Crystal Ball kits) with pre-terminated wire harnesses, conduit, and analog sensors.

5. OmniSite offers free in-person product training (1.5 days) at its Indianapolis training facility.

6. All product claims and statistics referenced in this press release are sourced from information provided by OmniSite and the company's website at https://www.omnisite.com.

7. GuardDog is OmniSite's proprietary cloud-based notification and historian software, included at no additional cost with every OmniSite device.

End of Press Release.

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