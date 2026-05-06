Forthright Properties Offers Modern Apartment Living at The Edge Near Headingley, MB

Forthright Properties provides value-added, modern apartments at The Edge near Headingley, MB, offering premium amenities & exceptional services for residents.

WINNIPEG, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forthright Properties, a family-owned, professionally managed rental company established in 2011, provides modern apartment living at The Edge, a residential community located near Headingley, MB. The property offers open-concept suites designed for families and individuals seeking comfortable, value-added housing in one of Winnipeg’s fastest-growing neighbourhoods.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) has reported sustained demand for rental housing in Manitoba, with Winnipeg’s rental vacancy rate remaining a key indicator of market conditions in the province (source: cmhc-schl.gc.ca). Against this backdrop, properties that offer well-designed living spaces with practical amenities continue to serve the needs of families and individuals across the region.

The Edge is situated in a rapidly developing area of Winnipeg’s west end, with proximity to major amenities including the newest Costco, Assiniboia Downs, and the Hockey For All Centre. The community is designed to serve residents who value both accessibility to urban conveniences and a quieter residential setting.

The Edge offers a range of suite features designed for daily comfort and functionality:

• Modern bright open-concept layouts

• Large kitchen island with built-in dual sink and dishwasher

• Full-size stainless steel kitchen appliances

• Choice of three modern cabinet styles

• Large closets, with select suites featuring spacious walk-in closets

• In-suite laundry in every unit

• Spacious balconies and air conditioning

• HRV (heat recovery ventilator) system, which brings in fresh air and recovers heat from outgoing air

• Above-ground and EV parking available

• Storage locker included

Beyond individual suites, The Edge offers a range of community amenities, including a private basketball court, outdoor playground, fitness centre, and amenity room for larger gatherings. These on-site recreational spaces are designed to support residents of all ages. The property is cat-friendly, with cats permitted upon payment of a pet deposit.

“At Forthright Properties, the people living in our buildings are residents, not tenants, because we value the sense of belonging that comes with a true home. Every detail at The Edge has been carefully considered to provide comfort, style, and satisfaction for families and individuals looking for their next chapter,” said Varun Singh, Assistant Marketing Manager at Forthright Properties.

Resident Jeff M. shared his experience: “We have been renting from Forthright Properties for approximately 1 year and they have been nothing but fantastic. Had a leaky dishwasher which was fairly new and maintenance replaced with brand new one. Any requests my wife and I have had, they were dealt with immediately.”

Forthright Properties manages nearly 1,600 rental apartments across 23 properties throughout Manitoba, serving more than 4,000 residents. The company provides rental and leasing services for apartments and townhomes in Winnipeg and surrounding communities within a 60-kilometre radius, including Headingley, West St. Paul, Oakbank, Selkirk, Ile Des Chenes, Lorette, Niverville, Saint Adolphe, Steinbach, Blumenort, and, most recently, Oak Bluff.

Resident Katie C. described her experience: “No issues with renting from Forthright Properties. Move in was fast and easy. They were able to reassign our lease for the time period we needed. Upon move out it was nice that Forthright Properties takes the time to check everything is in good condition, they expect tenants to leave the home in good condition. As anyone moving in would expect to have a move in ready home! Forthright Properties also had our damage deposit return ready for us in just over a week! Very efficient.”

The company’s team includes resident relations managers, leasing professionals, maintenance personnel, and customer support staff. Forthright Properties provides 24-hour help service and is committed to responsive communication from a resident’s first inquiry through move-in day and beyond.

Resident Rebekah B. noted: “Forthright has been nothing but amazing for and to us! When we signed our original lease agreement it was for a 1 bedroom. They then let us change it to a 2 bedroom when we changed our minds. THEN we wanted to have a unit facing the field rather than the parking lot and they amended our agreement again for us. They’ve always been quick to respond to any concerns and have always accommodated us! Very pleased with the polite service and help of all the staff.”

“Location is everything, and The Edge places residents perfectly to enjoy quick access to the city’s amenities and the relaxed pace of a developing neighbourhood. With features such as keyless entry, elevators, and EV parking options, the property is designed to accommodate how people live today,” added Mr. Singh.

Families and individuals interested in learning more about available suites at The Edge or other Forthright Properties communities can visit https://www.forthrightproperties.ca/ or call +1(204) 222-8582. Additional resources and community updates are available on the company’s blog at https://www.forthrightproperties.ca/blogs.

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About Forthright Properties

Forthright Properties, established in 2011 and headquartered in Navin, Manitoba, is a family-owned, professionally managed company dedicated to providing modern housing. With a rapidly growing portfolio of properties, Forthright is committed to delivering fresh, innovative, and functional design in all of its suites. The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, ensuring everyone has a clean, attractive, and safe place to call home.

Contact

7 Green Acres Lane

Navin, MB, R5T 0H2

Canada

Phone: 204-222-8582

https://maps.app.goo.gl/qd4xPUtHHJFFTCrK8

Note to Editors

• Forthright Properties was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Navin, Manitoba with a satellite office in Headingley

• The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, including small cities and towns.

• Forthright Properties' portfolio has grown rapidly over the years, showcasing their expertise in property management and development.

• The company's team consists of property managers, leasing coordinators, and maintenance staff.

• For media inquiries, please contact Varun Singh, Assistant Marketing Manager or Leasing at Forthright Properties.

End of Press Release.

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