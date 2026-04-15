Signing of MoU

Canberra, Australia — The Secretary of Finance of Papua New Guinea has thanked the Australian Department of Finance following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a key milestone in the long-standing partnership between the two departments.

Speaking on behalf of the PNG Department of Finance and the Minister for Finance, Honorable Thomas Opa, the Secretary acknowledged the invitation and ongoing support from the Australian Department of Finance. The MOU formalizes a practical and outcomes-focused partnership that has operated for many years and has become a core part of Papua New Guinea’s public financial management reform agenda. Since 2015, sustained cooperation has strengthened capacity in systems, leadership, and governance across the PNG Department of Finance.