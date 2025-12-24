Department of Finance – EXTERNAL RECRUITMENT OFFICIAL NOTICE

The Department of Finance is now accepting applications for various positions across all Divisions. In accordance with the official 2025 Departmental Restructure, we invite qualified, dedicated, and merit-oriented professionals to join our team. This recruitment exercise is a key component of our commitment to modernizing Public Financial Management and enhancing service delivery across the nation.

Detailed Position Listings and official Job Descriptions (JDs) for all vacancies are now available for public viewing. We encourage all interested applicants to visit our official careers portal to explore these opportunities and begin their application process.

Visit: finance.gov.pg/Careers