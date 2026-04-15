ELP returns

Two officers from the PNG Department of Finance have returned from Australia after successfully completing the 2025 Emerging Leaders Program (ELP). They return with a suite of new technical skills, leadership insights, and practical reform ideas designed to strengthen the department’s internal operations.

The ELP is a flagship initiative of the PNGAus Partnership, designed to foster high-performing public servants. The program focuses on bridging the gap between technical expertise and strategic leadership, ensuring that future executives have the tools to navigate complex policy environments and drive institutional change.

Strengthening Bonds through Professional Placement

As a core component of the program, the officers undertook a professional temporary work placement with the Australian Department of Finance. Embedded within key financial management and reporting divisions, they gained direct exposure to:

Advanced Financial Reporting: Streamlining data collection to improve transparency and speed.

Streamlining data collection to improve transparency and speed. Modern Budgetary Frameworks: Observing how automated systems can reduce manual errors in large-scale accounting.

Observing how automated systems can reduce manual errors in large-scale accounting. Organizational Culture: Learning leadership styles that prioritize accountability and collaborative problem-solving.

Implementing Local Reforms

The knowledge gained is already being channeled into the department’s ongoing modernization efforts. By observing Australian best practices firsthand, the returning officers are better equipped to assist in the rollout of local financial reforms, ensuring that PNG’s public financial management meets international standards while remaining tailored to our unique local context.