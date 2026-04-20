Gold’n West Surplus Expands E-Waste Recycling Services with Advanced Recovery Solutions

Gold’n West Surplus logo representing a California-based e-waste recycling and IT asset disposition company.

California-based company enhances e-waste recycling capabilities with improved material recovery and secure data destruction solutions.

Organizations are increasingly prioritizing secure and sustainable methods for managing retired IT assets as regulatory and environmental expectations continue to evolve.” — Heather Miller, Vice President, Gold’n West Surplus

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold’n West Surplus, an e-waste recycling services provider and IT asset disposition (ITAD) specialist, today announced the expansion of its electronic waste recycling capabilities. The update introduces enhanced material recovery processes and secure data handling solutions designed to help organizations manage retired IT assets while meeting regulatory and environmental requirements.The announcement comes as global e-waste volumes continue to rise. Industry estimates indicate that more than 60 million metric tons of electronic waste are generated annually, making it one of the fastest-growing waste streams worldwide. A significant portion of this equipment contains recoverable materials, including opportunities for precious metals recovery and the reuse of valuable components.Gold’n West Surplus has implemented improved recovery techniques and optimized recycling workflows to increase material extraction efficiency. In addition, the company offers comprehensive data destruction services to ensure sensitive information is permanently removed prior to asset processing.“This expansion allows organizations to better manage retired IT equipment while maintaining compliance with data security and environmental standards,” said a spokesperson for Gold’n West Surplus.The expanded services are designed to support a range of sectors, including corporate enterprises, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, and government agencies. The company focuses on combining responsible recycling practices with efficient resource recovery.In addition to operational improvements, Gold’n West Surplus emphasizes environmental sustainability by diverting electronic waste from landfills and supporting circular economy initiatives.With increasing regulatory requirements related to data protection and e-waste management, organizations are adopting more structured recycling strategies. Gold’n West Surplus provides documentation and reporting to support audit and compliance needs.About Gold’n West Surplus:Gold’n West Surplus is a California-based e-waste recycling company specializing in IT asset disposition (ITAD), secure data destruction, electronics recycling, and material recovery. The company helps organizations manage retired IT equipment in a compliant and environmentally responsible manner.

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