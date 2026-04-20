Consortium for Ecological Law Launches Global Conservation Initiatives at Earth Day 2026 in New York

Ecological Law logo representing a nonprofit organization focused on environmental protection and legal reform. Global map illustrating the protection of Earth’s land, air, and oceans as part of the LAW of Life conservation vision.

Nonprofit announces initiatives to establish marine reservations and protect 30% of global grasslands by 2030.

Advancing legal frameworks for ecosystem protection is essential to strengthening global cooperation and ensuring long-term sustainability for future generations.” — Spokesperson, Consortium for Ecological Law

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Consortium for Ecological Law announced new global initiatives during Earth Day 2026 celebrations in New York, focusing on the establishment of Marine Reservations for Future Generations and the protection of 30% of grasslands worldwide by 2030.To mark Earth Day on April 22, 2026, the nonprofit supported the filing of petitions to advance marine conservation frameworks and called for expanded efforts to protect grasslands for biodiversity preservation and carbon sequestration.The initiative to establish Marine Reservations for Future Generations builds on concepts introduced by environmental attorney Tony Oposa Jr. and aligns with international developments such as the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, which came into force on January 17, 2026. These frameworks support cooperative conservation models across national and international waters, contributing to environmental diplomacy and long-term ecosystem protection.The initiative was launched through a series of presentations and events held during Earth Week at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University. This included ceremonial filings with the United Nations Secretary-General and multiple UN missions in New York, beginning with the Mission of the Philippines.In parallel, the organization is advancing efforts to protect 30% of global grasslands by 2030. This builds on international conservation work presented at the International Union for the Conservation of Nature World Conservation Congress in October 2025, including Resolution 005, which highlights the importance of native grasslands for biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and sustainable livelihoods.Protecting 30% of grasslands for biodiversity and carbon sequestration by 2030 builds on prior work supporting the protection and restoration of diverse native grasslands. This includes efforts presented at the World Conservation Congress of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature in October 2025, including Resolution 005, developed in collaboration with organizations such as French NGO Noé, American Prairie, and others. Ecological Law also supported the involvement of young professionals in the development and advancement of this resolution as part of broader priorities at the Congress.These efforts emphasize collaborative conservation, community participation, and rewilding initiatives aimed at restoring ecological balance and strengthening long-term environmental resilience.Established in 2023, Ecological Law works at the intersection of legal reform and environmental protection, advocating for the transition from human-centered legal systems toward Earth-centered frameworks. The organization promotes inclusive and forward-looking approaches to climate and ecological justice while supporting the advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals.The organization also contributes to global environmental discussions by supporting initiatives aligned with United Nations resolutions recognizing the human right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, as well as the International Court of Justice advisory opinion on climate justice issued in 2025.Ecological Law collaborates with academic institutions and environmental organizations , including the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, to advance ecological law concepts and policy development.As part of its 2026 Action Plan, the organization will focus on expanding renewable energy initiatives, advancing rights-of-nature frameworks, supporting international climate policy engagement, and contributing to ecological sustainability efforts through research and global partnerships.

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