Encinal Brands Grows Southern California Presence Through Tacomasa and Blue Burro

Blue Burro’s signature quesadilla, served fresh. Blue Burro’s Cucumber Pineapple Agua Fresca, served over crushed ice. Tacomasa’s Adobada Taco, garnished with fresh cilantro and lime

Encinal Brands expands two neighborhood-focused Mexican dining concepts across Southern California, serving local communities, families, and commuters.

What we’ve built is focused on consistency and belonging. Each brand has its own identity, and our role is to support that growth without losing what makes them work in the first place.” — Ivan Flores, Encinal Brands’ founder and CEO

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encinal Brands, the Southern California based restaurant group operating multiple dining concepts across the region, continues to strengthen a multi-brand presence built around distinct, community-focused restaurant concepts.The company operates as a multi-brand culinary group with Tacomasa and Blue Burro, each maintaining its own identity, menu, and customer base while sharing consistent operational standards developed through steady growth.Rather than expanding a single concept broadly, Encinal Brands focuses on building restaurant brands that integrate naturally into local communities, allowing each location to reflect its surrounding neighborhood while maintaining quality consistency.Tacomasa, the group’s Mexican food concept, operates in Brea, El Segundo, Long Beach, and Cypress. The Mexican restaurant has developed a strong following among families and local diners who return for consistent quality and familiar favorites, often recognized for offering some of the best tacos in Long Beach and a well-loved Mexican food menu in Long Beach that keeps customers coming back.Tacos and burritos remain the standout menu items, contributing to repeat visits and strong word-of-mouth growth. Over time, Tacomasa has become part of everyday dining routines in several communities, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most reliable Mexican dining options in the region.Each location reflects its local environment, from suburban neighborhoods to coastal markets, while maintaining a unified standard across all stores. Tacomasa serves guests Monday to Thursday from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM and Friday to Saturday from 8:00 AM to 11:00 PM, supporting both dine-in and takeout demand across its locations.Blue Burro, the group’s fast-casual concept, operates in five locations including Riverside, Torrance, Long Beach, Bixby Knolls, and Pico Rivera. The brand serves commuters, students, and local residents looking for quick, consistent meals, particularly those searching for the best breakfast burrito in Long Beach Agua fresca and quesadillas have become signature items across the menu, consistently ranking among the most popular choices. The brand’s location strategy focuses on high-traffic, convenience-driven areas where demand for fast, quality meals remains strong. With daily service hours from Monday to Sunday, 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM, Blue Burro continues to meet the needs of customers seeking speed, consistency, and flavor.Encinal Brands continues to evaluate expansion opportunities across Southern California, focusing on locations where both concepts can naturally integrate into daily community life.The company remains committed to long term, sustainable growth, prioritizing operational consistency, neighborhood relevance, and customer loyalty over rapid expansion.ABOUT ENCINAL BRANDS:Encinal Brands is a Southern California based multi-concept restaurant group and the parent company behind Tacomasa, Blue Burro, The Buffalo Spot and Mighty Birds. The company develops and operates distinct dining brands designed to serve local communities while maintaining shared standards of quality and consistency. Encinal Brands focuses on sustainable growth and long term neighborhood presence across California.

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