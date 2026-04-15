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Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 16, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Village of Winchester
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Brown Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Butler Hamilton City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Springfield Sports Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Crawford Wynford Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Cuyahoga Solon Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Olmsted Falls
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Beachwood City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Concord Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OP&F Examination
Franklin Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Achievement Charter Schools, Inc. (dba The Millennium Community School)
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Cornerstone Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbus Performance Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Learning Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Gallia County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Chardon Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Greene Village of Yellow Springs
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton Norwood City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Loveland City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Northwest Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Hardin Ada Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Harrison North Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake Perry Joint Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lorain Lorain Bilingual Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Engage High School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Morrow County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Portage Field Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Scioto Focus Residential Group, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Shelby Sidney City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Anna Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark East Branch Preparatory Academy dba Wright Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark County School Financing District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Basic Audit
Summit Main Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Franklin City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Turtlecreek Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 OP&F Examination

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

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Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 16, 2026

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