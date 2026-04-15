Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 16, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Village of Winchester

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Brown Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Butler Hamilton City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Springfield Sports Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Crawford Wynford Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Solon Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

City of Olmsted Falls

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Beachwood City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Concord Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OP&F Examination Franklin Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Achievement Charter Schools, Inc. (dba The Millennium Community School)

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Cornerstone Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Columbus Performance Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Learning Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Gallia County General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Chardon Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Greene Village of Yellow Springs

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton Norwood City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Loveland City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Northwest Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Hardin Ada Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Harrison North Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Lake Perry Joint Fire District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Lorain Lorain Bilingual Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Engage High School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Morrow County District Board of Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Field Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Scioto Focus Residential Group, LLC

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Shelby Sidney City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Anna Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Stark East Branch Preparatory Academy dba Wright Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Stark County School Financing District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Basic Audit Summit Main Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Franklin City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Turtlecreek Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OP&F Examination