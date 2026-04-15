Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 16, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 16, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Village of Winchester
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brown
|Southern Hills Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Hamilton City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Springfield Sports Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Crawford
|Wynford Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|Solon Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|STEAM Academy of Warrensville Heights
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Olmsted Falls
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Beachwood City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Concord Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OP&F Examination
|Franklin
|Focus Learning Academy of Northern Columbus
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Achievement Charter Schools, Inc. (dba The Millennium Community School)
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cornerstone Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbus Performance Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin Learning Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Gallia County General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Chardon Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Greene
|Village of Yellow Springs
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|Norwood City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Loveland City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Northwest Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hardin
|Ada Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Harrison
|North Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake
|Perry Joint Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lorain
|Lorain Bilingual Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Engage High School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Morrow County District Board of Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portage
|Field Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Focus Residential Group, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Shelby
|Sidney City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Anna Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|East Branch Preparatory Academy dba Wright Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark County School Financing District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|Main Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Franklin City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Turtlecreek Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|OP&F Examination
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
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