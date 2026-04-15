Krown Technologies and Quantum eMotion Announce Exclusive Partnership to Advance Quantum-Secure Crypto Infrastructures

Krown & QeM Graphic 2

Mutual Exclusivity and QRNG2 Integration Position Both Companies at the Forefront of Crypto Security Amid Rising Quantum Threats

Quantum eMotion (NYSE:QNC)

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc., a pioneer in quantum-secure blockchain infrastructure, today announced a mutual, exclusive, strategic partnership with Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE: QNC), a leader in quantum random number generation (QRNG) technology.

The agreement establishes a mutual exclusivity framework within the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors, aligning both companies in a focused effort to deploy next-generation quantum-secure technologies across the global digital asset ecosystem.

Under the terms of the partnership, Krown has secured an exclusive, worldwide license to utilize, commercialize, resell, and white-label Quantum eMotion’s QRNG2 technology and full-stack quantum encryption solutions across blockchain networks, decentralized finance platforms, wallets, and related infrastructure. In parallel, Krown has committed to Quantum eMotion as its sole provider of quantum-based security technologies within the crypto sector.

The collaboration is supported by a structured framework designed to drive execution and long-term alignment, including defined commercialization timelines and performance-based review milestones.

As part of the agreement, Krown Technologies, Inc. has designated Quantum eMotion as its Official Quantum Security Partner, while Quantum eMotion has named Krown its Official Quantum Blockchain Partner, reinforcing a unified strategic relationship between both organizations.

The partnership will accelerate co-development across Krown’s expanding ecosystem, including the Qastle Wallet, the upcoming Excalibur hardware wallet, the Krown Quantum Blockchain, Quantum Blockchain-as-a-Service (QBaaS), QeMail, and additional emerging platforms. Both companies will also collaborate on the development of new QRNG2-powered products and services designed to enhance security across the global cryptocurrency landscape.

The collaboration follows Krown’s recently announced strategic partnership with BTC Inc., the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine and The Bitcoin Conference, providing a significant global platform for adoption and visibility of quantum-secure technologies within the digital asset industry.

As digital assets continue to scale globally, industry attention is increasingly shifting toward long-term security risks. Research from major technology organizations, including Google, has highlighted the potential vulnerability of widely used cryptographic systems in a future shaped by quantum computing.

By integrating QRNG2 technology—leveraging true quantum entropy—into blockchain and wallet infrastructure, the partnership aims to strengthen cryptographic resilience and support more secure digital asset ecosystems moving forward.

“Securing the crypto industry against quantum threats requires the strongest possible foundation of true randomness,” said James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies. “This partnership enables us to integrate quantum entropy directly into our infrastructure while accelerating the development of long-term security solutions for digital assets.”

Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion Corp., added: “This collaboration represents a strategic step in positioning quantum-based security at the foundation of the digital asset ecosystem. The mutual exclusivity reflects a strong commitment from both organizations while supporting disciplined execution and long-term growth.”

About Krown Technologies Inc.

Krown Technologies Inc. is a blockchain infrastructure company developing Krown Network, an ecosystem focused on decentralized finance, digital asset infrastructure, and cross-chain interoperability.

The Krown ecosystem includes a suite of blockchain platforms designed to support digital asset trading, decentralized applications, and secure wallet technology, including the KROWN native token, KrownDEX decentralized exchange, and Qastle Wallet.

More information:

https://krown.network

Media Contact

Media Relations: media@krown.network

About Quantum eMotion

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE: QNC; TSXV: QNC.V; OTCQB: QNCCF; FSE: 34Q0) is a publicly traded company pioneering the development of quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions powered by its proprietary Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) technology. Its QRNG2 platform delivers true quantum entropy, enabling secure key generation and cryptographic operations across blockchain, financial systems, and enterprise applications. Quantum eMotion Corp. is dedicated to advancing the next generation of cybersecurity infrastructure in the quantum era.

The Company targets high-value sectors including Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Government and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IoT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics), and Quantum Cryptography.

For further information:

https://www.quantumemotion.com/

Contact:

Francis Bellido, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 514.956.2525

Email: info@quantumemotion.com

Website: www.quantumemotion.com



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