Krown Technologies Inc. Announces Exclusive 6-Year Partnership with BTC Inc., naming Qastle Official Quantum Wallet

Krown Technologies and BTC Inc Partnership Graphic BTC Inc Logo

Agreement includes Bitcoin Conferences integration, Bitcoin Magazine campaigns, Moon Tier Sponsorship, and exclusive promotional rights through 2032

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies, Inc. today announces the execution of a six-year exclusive agreement with BTC Inc., under which Qastle Wallet has been designated the Official Quantum Wallet of The Bitcoin Conferences through 2032.

BTC Inc., operator of The Bitcoin Conferences, Bitcoin Magazine, and part of Nakamoto Inc., represents one of the most established media Brands and events platforms within the global Bitcoin ecosystem.

The agreement spans Bitcoin Conference events from 2026 through 2032 and includes event integration, comprehensive media placement, and ongoing collaboration between the organizations, including security strategy, growth strategy and market exposure.

Focus on Long-Term Security and Quantum-Resilient Infrastructure

As digital asset adoption expands, attention across the industry continues to shift toward long-term security considerations, including the implications of advances in computational capabilities on cryptographic systems.

Qastle Wallet has been developed with these considerations in mind, combining post-quantum cryptographic methods with hardware quantum-based entropy generation.

A core component of this approach is its collaboration with Quantum eMotion, whose QRNG2 (Quantum Random Number Generator) technology is used to introduce quantum entropy into key generation processes.

In addition to QRNG2, Qastle incorporates a full-stack of post-quantum cryptographic protections, forming a multi-layered security architecture designed to address both current and emerging threat environments.



Global Event Integration and Exclusive Activation Rights

As part of the agreement, Krown Technologies will be integrated across Bitcoin Conference events through on-site activations, digital placements, and coordinated promotional initiatives.

The agreement also provides Krown Technologies with exclusive rights to conduct vehicle-based promotional campaigns at Bitcoin Conference events throughout the term, which includes the WEN LAMBO Sweepstakes, a recurring activation that will be featured at events as part of attendee engagement initiatives. The agreement ensures that vehicle giveaways, including Lamborghini-based campaigns, are exclusively executed by Krown and Qastle Wallet at The Bitcoin Conference through 2032 and beyond, as outlined in the partnership scope.

The partnership will be introduced publicly at Bitcoin 2026 in Las Vegas, where Qastle Wallet will be included as part of the event experience, and Krown’s CEO, James Stephens will make it official during his Keynote Address on the Genesis Stage at 11am PST.

Leadership Commentary

James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies, said:

“This agreement reflects a shared interest in advancing security practices within the digital asset ecosystem. Collaborating with BTC Inc. and The Bitcoin Conferences provides an opportunity to contribute to ongoing discussions around long-term infrastructure and resilience.”

He added:

“Our work with Quantum eMotion enables the integration of quantum entropy into Qastle Wallet, alongside additional post-quantum protections, supporting a layered approach to digital asset security.”

Ongoing Collaboration

In addition to event integration, the agreement includes ongoing collaboration between Krown Technologies and BTC Inc., including periodic discussions focused on technology, growth, and ecosystem development.

About Krown Technologies, Inc.

Krown Technologies, Inc. is an ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified blockchain infrastructure and Web3 technology company focused on building secure, scalable systems for the digital asset economy. The company is the creator of the world’s first and only truly Quantum Secured Layer 1 Blockchain, The Krown Network and Qastle Wallet, a self-custodial quantum wallet designed with a layered security architecture incorporating post-quantum cryptographic protections. To learn more, visit www.krown.network.

Through its expanding ecosystem of blockchain and Web3 products, Krown Technologies is focused on advancing secure self-custody, scalable infrastructure, and long-term resilience for digital asset systems.

About BTC Inc.

BTC Inc., a subsidiary of Nakamoto Inc., is the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine and The Bitcoin Conferences, a global platform bringing together developers, investors, and participants across the Bitcoin ecosystem.

About Quantum eMotion Corp.

Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE: QNC; TSXV: QNC.V; OTCQB: QNCCF; FSE: 34Q0) is a publicly traded company pioneering the development of quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions powered by its proprietary Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) technology. Its QRNG2 platform delivers true quantum entropy, enabling secure key generation and cryptographic operations across blockchain, financial systems, and enterprise applications. Quantum eMotion Corp. is dedicated to advancing the next generation of cybersecurity infrastructure in the quantum era. For more information, visit www.quantumemotion.com.

Media Contacts

Krown Technologies Press Team

media@krown.network

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