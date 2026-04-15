Career Highways Announces SkillXP to Help Enterprises Turn Learning Investments Into Workforce Capability

Companies bought courses; SkillXP connects learning to skills, roles and career pathways enabling organizations to reskill in age of AI

SkillXP connects skills insight directly to development action—so employers can build the capabilities they need and understand the impact of those investments on their workforce.” — Liz Eversoll, CEO of Career Highways.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career Highways today announced the launch of SkillXP (Skill Experience Platform) an enterprise upskilling platform designed to enable organizations to turn learning investments into workforce capabilities and business performance. Although companies have invested heavily in courses, platforms, content libraries, and training programs, many still struggle to connect learning to the actual shape of work. Traditional learning systems were built to deliver courses, not to align development with skills, roles, job architecture, internal mobility, and career growth. SkillXP is designed to close that gap by connecting learning directly to skills, assessments, certifications, and career pathways—bringing greater structure, visibility, and accountability to workforce investment.Powered by Career Highways' Skills Intelligence layer, SkillXP connects learning experiences to required and emerging workforce skills, aligns them to roles and career pathways, and links them to assessments and certifications that help validate proficiency. Instead of asking employees to navigate static catalogs on their own, SkillXP is built to surface learning that is relevant to the work they do today and the work they may grow into next—helping organizations direct learning investment toward the capabilities that matter most.That shift matters as artificial intelligence accelerates change across nearly every function in the enterprise. Employers are under pressure to identify emerging skill needs faster, reskill employees more deliberately, and create clearer pathways for development as work changes, and leaders are increasingly being asked to ensure that workforce investments translate into productivity, not just participation. Most legacy learning systems were not built for that reality. They were built for content management. SkillXP is a skills-driven upskilling platform powered by Skills Intelligence that connects learning, job architecture, and career pathways—helping organizations not only develop workforce capability, but do so with greater precision, speed, and economic impact in the age of AI.“Organizations cannot build AI-era workforce capability on top of disconnected learning systems,” said Liz Eversoll, CEO of Career Highways. “For years, companies have treated learning as a separate activity instead of part of the infrastructure of work. SkillXP changes that by connecting skills insight directly to development action—so employers can build the capabilities they need and understand the impact of those investments on their workforce.”As companies shift toward skills-based talent strategies, leaders are no longer just asking how to deliver more learning, but how to build workforce capability, support internal mobility, and make learning investments more accountable to business needs. SkillXP is designed to meet that need by moving organizations beyond catalog-driven learning—mapping learning assets directly to defined skills and surfacing experiences that are relevant to employees’ roles, development priorities, and potential next steps. As the upskilling engine within Career Highways’ workforce infrastructure, it translates skills intelligence into targeted workforce development and helps employers respond more effectively to fast-changing demand.“Many companies have purchased enormous libraries of learning content, but employees still do not know what is useful for their role, what will help them grow, or how learning connects to real opportunity inside the business,” said Mark Kendall, Chief Revenue Officer of Career Highways. “That is the gap SkillXP is built to close. It ties learning to work, to roles, and to measurable skill development so organizations can reskill with more focus and employees can move forward with more clarity.”Increasingly, organizations will expect learning systems not only to deliver content, but to contribute directly to workforce capability, productivity, and the effective deployment of talent. SkillXP is designed for that next phase, helping organizations move from fragmented training activity to a more coherent system for building workforce capability.To learn more about Career Highways, please visit CareerHighways.com.ABOUT CAREER HIGHWAYSCareer Highways is a workforce strategy and technology company that helps large, complex organizations design and activate transparent, skills-based career pathways at enterprise scale. The company provides services and tools—including Skills Intelligence—that digitize job architecture, map skills to roles, and translate workforce data into clear pathways for mobility, upskilling, and planning. By combining AI-enabled insight with human expertise, Career Highways supports informed decision-making around talent development, internal movement, and the evolving impact of technology on work. Built for organizations navigating workforce transformation, Career Highways brings rigor, clarity, and structure to career development in the modern enterprise.

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