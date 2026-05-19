Career Highways Named Businessolver Pinnacle Partner; New Standard for Career Health, Workforce & Benefits Intelligence

Partnership connects benefits, career growth, skills intelligence and workforce planning to help employers build more transparent skills-based organizations

Organizations are suddenly finding themselves in a new era where benefits, careers, and workforce planning can no longer operate in separate systems. Career Highways and Businessolver unifies it all.” — Liz Eversoll, CEO at Career Highways

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Businessolver , the leader in anticipatory benefits and HR technology, expands the Pinnacle Partners program with Career Highways , the leader in AI-powered skills-based workforce intelligence and career pathway technology. The partnership adds career health to Businessolver’s extensive lineup of voluntary carriers and point solutions.“We’re excited to bring even more wellbeing options to our clients with the addition of Career Highways,” said Jen Greean, Director of Partner Relations at Businessolver. “Intentional career progression and talent retention is an important part of helping our clients deliver better outcomes for their employees and their organizations.”More organizations are recognizing career health as a new model for connecting benefits, career development, decision-making, workforce intelligence and planning into a more unified system for total wellbeing. Through Businessolver’s Pinnacle Partner Program, Career Highways offers a high-impact, enterprise-ready product that extends value beyond traditional benefits administration, enabling organizations to connect benefits engagement with career trajectory, skills development, and workforce planning.“Organizations are suddenly finding themselves in a new era where benefits, careers, and workforce planning can no longer operate in separate systems,” said Liz Eversoll, CEO at Career Highways. “Career Highways and Businessolver unifies those domains giving employers a single, intelligent framework to drive engagement, retention, and internal mobility at scale. The partnership demonstrates how AI can be used in a practical, people-centered way to improve transparency, strengthen retention and create more meaningful career mobility.”Defining the Career Health CategoryThe partnership addresses a critical gap in the market: While benefits platforms and HR systems provide transactional support, they do not connect career trajectory, skills, and long-term workforce decisions.Career Highways and Businessolver close that gap by delivering a unified intelligence layer that:Connects career pathways, skills, and workforce data with benefits and financial decisionsEnables employees to make informed, forward-looking decisions about their careers and wellbeingProvides employers with real-time visibility into workforce capabilities, gaps, and risksTransforms benefits platforms into continuous engagement and decision intelligence systemsThis integrated model defines career health—a new approach to managing workforce performance, employee growth, and long-term organizational outcomes.“Career Highways has given us a consistent skills intelligence foundation for defining roles, aligning skills, and empowering employees to understand their career opportunities, accelerating our job architecture and strengthening how we develop and plan our workforce,” said Dr. Ashley Ellis, Vice President of Employee Engagement at Businessolver.Businessolver, who collaborates with Fortune 500 companies including Aflac, MetLife, Cigna, The Hartford and Prudential amongst many others, partnered with Career Highways to modernize its job architecture and establish a consistent foundation for roles, skills and career pathways across the enterprise. Using Career Highways’ AI-driven skills intelligence platform, Businessolver standardized role definitions, accelerated the creation and normalization of job descriptions and gave employees clearer visibility into the skills required for current and future roles.Delivering Measurable Workforce OutcomesThe partnership builds on Career Highways’ successful enterprise implementation within Businessolver. By deploying Career Highways’ AI-powered platform, Businessolver established a scalable, skills-based foundation across its workforce, resulting in:75% faster job architecture implementation, reducing timelines from over 12 months to approximately 3 months95% reduction in manual role and skills creation effort2–4 hours saved per role through automation95% of employees reporting improved understanding of career pathways and required skillsExtending Benefits into Workforce IntelligenceAs a Pinnacle Partner, Career Highways integrates into Businessolver’s ecosystem to extend benefits platforms into career health and workforce intelligence systems. Together, the companies enable organizations to:Align benefits with career stage, progression, and future trajectoryDrive internal mobility and reskilling through transparent career pathwaysImprove retention and engagement by reducing career ambiguityOptimize workforce investment decisions with integrated intelligenceDeliver enterprise-level insights across workforce cost, productivity, and riskThis collaboration reflects a broader shift in HR technology—from fragmented systems to unified intelligence platforms that support both employee decisions and enterprise strategy.Career Highways joins an exclusive group of pre-integrated, market-leading voluntary benefits and solution partners that include: Accolade, Aetna, Aflac, ARAG, Benifex, Calibrate, Carrot, Cigna, Claritev, Counsel, Hello Heart, LegalShield, Lincoln Financial Group, Metlife, NortonLifeLock, Pets Best, PetPartners, Prudential, PTO Exchange, Recoop, Rightway, Securian, Sword, The Hartford, The Standard, Transamerica, Transitions Benefit Group, and Voya.About the Pinnacle Partner ProgramLaunched in 2019, Businessolver’s Pinnacle Partners program helps employers expand their benefits offerings with vetted, pre-integrated partners. The program enhances data exchange, simplifies enrollment, and ensures a seamless experience for HR teams and employees alike.About BusinessolverSince 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits technology that empowers empathetic service supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. The company creates client programs that maximize benefits program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefits selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver’s unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.For employers navigating rising claims costs, fragmented point solutions, and low utilization of existing benefits, Counsel becomes the organization’s responsible front door to healthcare. By intelligently triaging care from the first interaction, Counsel resolves more concerns without unnecessary escalation, reduces avoidable in-person care and downstream claims costs, and increases ROI across the existing benefits ecosystem by routing members to the right benefit at the right time based on an employer’s benefits design.ABOUT CAREER HIGHWAYSCareer Highways is a workforce strategy and technology company that helps large, complex organizations design and activate transparent, skills-based career pathways at enterprise scale. The company provides services and tools—including Skills Intelligence—that digitize job architecture, map skills to roles, and translates workforce data into clear pathways for mobility, upskilling, and planning. By combining AI-enabled insight with human expertise, Career Highways supports informed decision-making around talent development, internal movement, and the evolving impact of technology on work. Built for organizations navigating workforce transformation, Career Highways brings rigor, clarity, and structure to career development in the modern enterprise.To learn more about Career Highways, please visit CareerHighways.com.

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