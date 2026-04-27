SOJA Ventures Invests in Future of Flight by Participating in JetZero Series B Financing Alongside Marquee Backers

SOJA Ventures Invests in the Future of Flight with Participation in JetZero Series B Financing Alongside Marquee Aerospace, Airline and Institutional Backers

SOJA’s investment underscores growing market confidence in JetZero’s all-wing platform and its long-term industrial potential.” — Tom O’Leary, JetZero co-founder and CEO.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOJA Ventures (SOJA), the Manhattan-based family office and investment platform, today announced its investment in JetZero , the U.S. based aerospace company developing the world’s first commercial all-wing airplane. The investment positions SOJA alongside a notable group of JetZero backers who participated in the Series B financing, including B Capital, United Airlines Ventures, Northrop Grumman, RTX Ventures, 3M Ventures, Trucks VC, Marlinspike, and Aero X Ventures.JetZero has quickly emerged as one of the most compelling companies in advanced aviation, combining breakthrough aircraft design with growing support, investment and strategic collaboration from commercial airlines, defense stakeholders, and institutional investors. In January 2026, the company announced approximately $175 million in Series B financing, led by B Capital, to accelerate development of its full-scale demonstrator, with first flight targeted for 2027. North Carolina’s Governor has also announced that JetZero will be investing $4.7 billion in Greensboro for its first airplane manufacturing facility, with more than 14,000 jobs expected as a result. The breadth of support behind JetZero reflects a rare alignment of financial, strategic and industrial conviction around its long-term potential.SOJA’s investment in JetZero reflects the firm’s strategy of identifying and backing category-defining technology companies at the moment where technical capability, ecosystem strength and long-term execution capability align. SOJA describes its investment approach as spanning structured debt, alternative credit, and non-control equity investments tailored to growth companies.“JetZero is the kind of company that captures attention immediately: ambitious technology, world-class partners, and a pathway to real industrial impact,” said Oliver Swig, Co-Founder and Managing Director of SOJA Ventures. “JetZero is building against a backdrop of meaningful commercial demand, defense relevance, and extraordinary strategic validation.”JetZero’s momentum has been reinforced by a string of high-profile milestones, including support from the U.S. Air Force for its full-scale demonstrator program, Northrop Grumman’s role as a key partner, and growing commercial backing from major airlines such as United, Delta, and Alaska. United’s 2025 investment included a path to order up to 100 aircraft with an option for 100 more, while Alaska invested in 2024 and Delta has publicly backed JetZero’s vision for more efficient air travel. Taken together, that rare combination of top-tier investors, strategic airline engagement, and defense validation gives JetZero unusual credibility in aviation, where technical strength and ecosystem support often determine the category leaders.“SOJA’s investment underscores growing market confidence in JetZero’s all-wing platform and its long-term industrial potential,” said Tom O’Leary, JetZero co-founder and CEO. “Their participation reflects the kind of strategic conviction we value—combining market acumen, strong relationships, and a clear understanding of what it takes to scale breakthrough aviation technology. We’re pleased to have SOJA involved as we continue to shape the future of flight.”JetZero has said its all-wing aircraft is designed to deliver dramatic improvements in efficiency compared with conventional tube-and-wing designs. Alaska Airlines has described the concept as having the potential to use up to 50% less fuel, while Delta has pointed to its significance for the future of more sustainable air travel.For SOJA, the investment is also a signal of intent: to participate in transformational businesses with the potential to reshape major industries, supported by a disciplined, strategic investment model and deep alignment with experienced founders and operators.About SOJA VenturesSOJA Ventures is a Manhattan-based firm investing primarily in technology-focused growth companies across an array of industries. The firm is an extension of the Swig Family Office and represents a unique combination of experienced growth advisors specializing in lower middle-market structured debt, alternative credit financing, and non-control equity investments customized for leading technology and service-based companies. For more information, visit www.sojaventures.com About JetZeroJetZero, co-founded in 2020 by start-up veteran Tom O’Leary and aerospace legend Mark Page, is developing the world’s first commercial all-wing airplane. With up to 50% better fuel burn and lower carbon emissions compared to existing commercial airliners, JetZero's Z4 will offer the aviation industry a clear path to achieving its 2050 net-zero goals while also elevating the passenger experience. Working alongside the US Air Force, NASA, and the FAA, and backed by decades of investment and research into blended wing technology, JetZero looks to enter commercial service in the early 2030s.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.