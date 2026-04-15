Siblings Day Foundation Expands April 10 into Month-Long Celebration

File Photo — SDF Board Members (left to right): Jaak Pedak, Claudia Evart and Dr. Pia Salmre

Founder Claudia Evart Formalizes Long-Standing Vision to Celebrate Siblings Throughout April

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April Declared Sibling Appreciation Month by Siblings Day Foundation

The Siblings Day Foundation today announced the official designation of April as Sibling Appreciation Month, expanding upon the longstanding observance of Siblings Day each year on April 10.

Founded in 1995 by Claudia Evart, Siblings Day was created to honor the unique and enduring bond between siblings. This new month-long observance aims to deepen recognition of sibling relationships and their lasting impact on individuals, families, and communities.

“Twenty-four hours is simply not enough to honor the longest-lasting relationship in our lives,” Evart said. “We are proud to formally recognize April as Sibling Appreciation Month—a time to reflect, reconnect, and celebrate our siblings through meaningful moments and shared stories.”

Board members emphasized the value of extending the celebration. “A month-long observance provides families with the opportunity to connect in more meaningful ways,” said Mr. Pedak. Dr. Salmre added, “We fully support this initiative and its mission to bring siblings closer together.”

Sibling Appreciation Month encourages participation through storytelling, outreach, and quality time with loved ones. Individuals and organizations are invited to share memories, host gatherings, and strengthen family connections throughout April.

The Foundation also highlights the importance of remembrance. Those who have lost a sibling are encouraged to honor their memory, including by lighting a candle as a tribute.

For more information, visit www.siblingsday.org

About Siblings Day Foundation

The Siblings Day Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1995 by Claudia Evart to honor, recognize, and celebrate the lifelong bond between siblings. Established in memory of her late siblings, the Foundation’s mission is to elevate awareness of sibling relationships and their profound impact on individuals and society.

Impact at a Glance

• National Siblings Day recognized or proclaimed by governors in 49 U.S. states

• Endorsed by three U.S. Presidents: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama

• Supported by mayors, senators, educators, and public figures

• Observed globally in 16 countries across schools, museums, families, media, and organizations

• Featured in national and international media, including CNN, NPR, and Voice of America

• From presidential messages to global celebrations, including a successful 30th Anniversary event on April 27, 2025

For more information, visit www.siblingsday.org

Siblings Day Founder

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