Woman Shares Miraculous Story of Saving Her Brother from COVID at Siblings Day Foundation’s 30th Anniversary Celebration

Former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, Siblings Day Founder Claudia Evart, and Author Vicki Mizel Among Notable Attendees

Sibling Day was born from personal Loss-but it has grown into a day of global love, remembrance and appreciation. Celebrate sibling love.” — Claudia Evart

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 1, 2025 The Siblings Day Foundation paid tribute to its volunteers and donors whose dedication has contributed to the organization’s ongoing global impact.

Author and health advocate Vicki Mizel of Denver, Colorado, shared her remarkable story as a featured guest speaker at the SDF’s 30th Anniversary Fundraising Event, held Sunday, April 27, in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Manhattan. Mizel recounted how she discovered what she describes as a “miraculous cure” that saved her only brother, who was critically ill with COVID-19 in a New York hospital. Her journey of love, advocacy, and perseverance is detailed in her book, “Sister’s Love, published by 10-10-10 Publishing and available on Amazon.

Mizel attributes her brother’s recovery to Dr. Tim Binder’s nutritional protocol. “From deathbed to wellness—with love, advocacy, and commitment, miracles do happen,” said Mizel.

The evening’s keynote address was delivered by The Honorable Carolyn B. Maloney, former U.S. Representative for New York’s 12th & 13th Congressional Districts (1993–2023). Congresswoman Maloney spoke about her long-standing support for National Siblings Day, having issued six Congressional Records to honor the unique bond between siblings. Her efforts were in support of Claudia Evart, founder of the SDF, who also gave remarks at the event.

The celebration welcomed 30 invited guests—mainly longtime donors and volunteers—who have supported the Foundation’s mission for over 30 years. The evening marked the 30th Anniversary of Siblings Day, founded by Claudia Evart on her birthday, March 26, 1995. Moved by the loss of her siblings, Claudia asked, “Why isn’t there a day to honor, appreciate, and celebrate our beloved siblings?” That question sparked a global movement.

Entertainment was provided by Juilliard graduate Adam Moezinia, whose performance brought a joyful, celebratory spirit to the evening. Guests enjoyed delicious food and drinks donated by The Platter Place, Sarge’s Deli & Diner, Evergreen Chinese Restaurant at 38, 1936 Wines & Spirits and Trader Joe’s. The Foundation gave heartfelt thanks to Khine Bonner of Docs in Progress, SCORE Mentors, Kurt Jordan and Barbara Gold, IT specialist Ron Lewenberg, CompleteBody, event planner David Segovia, and volunteers Debbie Dugan, Bridget Brousseau, Ian Oltzik, Eric Kuzmuk, and many others who generously helped make the evening a success.

The evening honored those who helped spread the idea of Siblings Day and reshape how we value family bonds, with special recognition given to distinguished guests who have made a lasting impact.

As Claudia Evart so often reminds us: “We have Mother’s and Father’s Day—why not a day to honor our siblings?”

