30th Anniversary of Siblings Day: A Tribute to Family Bonds

From Presidential Messages to Global Celebrations: 30 Years of Siblings Day

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 10, 2025, the Siblings Day Foundation (SDF) will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Siblings Day, a day dedicated to recognizing and honoring the special bond between siblings. Founded by Claudia Evart in 1995, Siblings Day has grown to receive national and global recognition, celebrated in 16 countries including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, and India.

A Tribute to Family Bonds On March 26, 1995, Claudia Evart, the youngest of three siblings, founded Siblings Day in loving memory of her late brother Alan (36) and sister Lisette (19), both of whom she lost in separate accidents. Overcome with grief, she established the day to honor their lives and celebrate the special bond between siblings. The observance takes place annually on April 10, Lisette’s birthday.

As we mark 30 years of Siblings Day, we reflect on its enduring mission: to recognize, appreciate, and strengthen the unique connection shared by siblings—because just as we honor parents, our brothers and sisters deserve a day of recognition too.

Siblings Day also serves as a reminder to cherish and nurture these lifelong relationships. The simple act of reaching out, saying "I love you," and making time for your siblings can deepen your bond and create lasting memories. The phrase "Love Your Siblings" embodies the spirit of the day, encouraging people everywhere to celebrate, support, and express gratitude for their siblings, says Evart. Whether near or far, this day is a meaningful opportunity to reconnect and strengthen family ties.

A Legacy of Recognition

• Presidential Support: Presidents Bill Clinton (2000), George W. Bush (2008), and Barack Obama (2016) have all issued official messages acknowledging Siblings Day.

• Gubernatorial Proclamations: Between 1998 and 2014, governors from 49 states issued proclamations recognizing the day. Governor Christine Gregoire of Washington notably signed proclamations for six consecutive years (2007-2012).

• Political Endorsements: Leaders such as Senator Edward Kennedy, Senator Hillary Clinton, Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and New York City Mayors Eric Adams, Rudy Giuliani, and Michael Bloomberg have supported the initiative.

Media and Cultural Impact

• Siblings Day has been spotlighted by major media outlets, including NPR, CNN, and Voice of America (VOA).

• Oprah Winfrey highlighted Siblings Day on her platform from 2007 to 2011 and again in 2021.

• The day consistently trends on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Tumblr, engaging millions worldwide.

SDF’s Programs and Initiatives The Siblings Day Foundation offers several programs designed to strengthen sibling bonds and provide support:

• Sibling-to-Sibling Support Group: Virtual sessions for reconciliation, healing, and loss support.

• The Sibling Rights Project: Advocates for legal rights for siblings.

• Lost Sibling Registry: Assists in reuniting separated siblings.

• Adopt-A-Sibling Program: Encourages people to honor a chosen sibling figure on April 10.

Celebrity Endorsements Supporters of Siblings Day include Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Serena Williams, Beyoncé, the Kardashians, Cindy Crawford, the Olsen sisters, Jimmy Fallon, Michelle Obama, the Jonas Brothers, Ellen DeGeneres, and Ryan Seacrest.

"We have Mother’s and Father’s Day—why not a day to recognize, honor, and appreciate our siblings?" says Evart.

For more information, visit www.siblingsday.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

