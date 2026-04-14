Next phase of Interstate 25 reconstruction set to begin

CASPER – Within the next couple of weeks, travelers through Casper on Interstate 25 will notice the beginning of the final phase of reconstruction through the city, as contractor WW Clyde gets to work. This two-year project includes the reconstruction of both the northbound and southbound bridges over McKinley Street, new pavement, and the addition of weave lanes, among other improvements. The project affects I-25 approximately between the west side of Walsh Drive to Center Street (mileposts 186-188).

On April 24, traffic on I-25 will be reduced to one lane, either direction, between the west end of the Walsh Drive overpass and Center Street, with both lanes shifted to the current southbound lanes. Speed limits through the construction zone will be 45 mph. There will be a 14-foot width restriction on the interstate and 12-foot width restrictions on E and F streets. Expect work to begin up to two days prior to the traffic switch as crews open the crossovers and move Jersey barriers, which could cause temporary delays.

Bridge contractor, Reiman Corp., plans to begin demolishing the northbound bridge over McKinley Street on May 12. It’s anticipated that the new northbound bridge could be finished by October. Replacing the two McKinley Street bridges are not the only improvements planned for this section.

The $42.9 million project was awarded to WW Clyde, a Utah-based heavy civil construction company, in December 2025. WW Clyde has performed work in Wyoming, including a section of I-80 in the Rock Springs area in 2022. The I-25 project will be completed in 2028.

Project Highlights: