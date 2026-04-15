Rick Ward Named Benchmark Mortgage’s 2026 Blue Jacket Winner

Rick Ward, Benchmark Mortgage’s 2026 Blue Jacket winner, recognized for leadership, service and impact.

Veteran and top producer Rick Ward recognized for leadership, service and impact as a trusted Veterans Advocate.

What sets Rick apart is the combination of consistency, humility and a genuine commitment to serving others. It shows in how he supports his family, team and clients every single day.” — Jim McMahan, President and Partner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmark Mortgage has named Rick Ward as its 2026 Blue Jacket winner, the company’s highest honor recognizing excellence, leadership and commitment to its core values.The award is presented annually to top-performing mortgage professionals across Benchmark’s nationwide network who consistently deliver exceptional results while elevating those around them.Ward, a branch manager based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is a U.S. Army veteran who spent much of his military career overseas. Following his service, he built a career spanning more than 20 years, earning a reputation for trust, simplicity and a client-first approach.He leads his business with a “4-H” philosophy—Hungry, Humble, Honest and Happy—and has grown a strong, referral-based business by consistently exceeding expectations.“Rick embodies the standard we hold ourselves to at Benchmark. Leading with heart, staying grounded in our core values and consistently putting others first—that’s what makes him a Blue Jacket winner.”— Stewart Hunter, Founder and PartnerWard’s impact extends far beyond production. A significant portion of his work is dedicated to serving veterans and active-duty military families, where he operates not just as a lender, but as a Veterans Advocate, helping clients navigate homeownership with clarity and confidence. His commitment to this mission earned him recognition as a 2026 Scotsman Guide Top Producer, placing him among the top mortgage professionals in the nation.In addition to his professional success, Ward is deeply committed to giving back. Through initiatives such as the Code 3 Retreat, which he has personally supported, he provides opportunities for veterans and first responders who have experienced loss to find connection and healing.“A career built around service—not just in what he does, but in who he is. Rick’s commitment to being a true Veterans Advocate and using his platform to give back reflects the very best of Benchmark.”—Norman Koenigsberg, CEOWard’s approach is grounded in a simple belief: people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care, a philosophy that continues to shape his impact across clients, teammates and the communities he serves.Benchmark Mortgage is a nationwide mortgage lender headquartered near Dallas, Texas. Since 1999, the company has built a dynamic community of mortgage professionals dedicated to relationship-driven lending and delivering personalized mortgage solutions to borrowers across the United States.

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