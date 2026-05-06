Benchmark Mortgage Names Sarah Spadola Executive Vice President of Builder Division

Sarah Spadola, Executive Vice President, Builder Division, Benchmark Mortgage.

Sarah Spadola brings 24 years of new home construction lending expertise to Benchmark Mortgage's Builder Division as its new Executive Vice President.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benchmark Mortgage has named Sarah Spadola as Executive Vice President of its Builder Division, a move that reflects the company's commitment to building one of the most experienced, relationship-driven builder lending teams in the country.Spadola graduated from Texas A&M in 2002 and has spent her entire career in new home lending. That includes 15 years managing the Legend Homes joint venture lending partnership, where she developed lasting builder relationships and a hands-on command of the construction lending process from the ground up. She is based in Fulshear, Texas, in the greater Houston area.Spadola noted that her goal is to lead Benchmark's Builder Division with a client-first approach and a deep understanding of builder lending—offering the best possible service to the division's partners and their buyers."Sarah has spent her career doing things the right way—putting relationships first, delivering for her builder partners, and building trust at every step. We're thrilled to have her leading the Builder Division." — Chad Fleming, Division President, Builder Division, Benchmark MortgageBenchmark's Builder Division is growing—and growing intentionally. Already operating across 14 states and partnering with some of the most recognized names in homebuilding, the division has built its reputation on relationships, speed, and a client-first experience. Spadola's appointment raises the bar for what this team can accomplish—bringing the leadership, expertise, and standard of excellence that will define the division for years to come.Benchmark Mortgage is a nationwide mortgage lender headquartered near Dallas, Texas. Since 1999, the company has built a dynamic community of mortgage professionals dedicated to relationship-driven lending and delivering personalized mortgage solutions to borrowers across the United States.Ark-La-Tex Financial Services, LLC NMLS ID# 2143 | www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org | All loans subject to applicant qualifying. This is not a commitment to lend.

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