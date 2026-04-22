Jared Wilson Named McSAM 2026 Mortgage Professional of the Year

Jared Wilson, Benchmark Mortgage Regional VP, named McSAM 2026 Mortgage Professional of the Year.

Jared Wilson recognized as McSAM 2026 Mortgage Professional of the Year for leadership, performance and impact across the builder and mortgage industries.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jared Wilson , Regional Vice President of the Builder Division at Benchmark Mortgage, has been named the 2026 McSAM Mortgage Professional of the Year, one of the building industry’s most prestigious honors celebrating excellence in sales, marketing and leadership.Presented annually by the Dallas Builders Association, the McSAM Awards recognize top professionals across the homebuilding, real estate and mortgage industries for outstanding achievement, innovation and impact. The Mortgage Professional of the Year category specifically honors the top-performing lender in the market, recognizing excellence in production, partnerships and overall industry leadership.Wilson, a seasoned mortgage leader and team builder, has established himself as one of the top-performing professionals in the country. A consistent Presidents Club and Chairman’s Circle honoree, he has ranked among the top 1% of mortgage originators nationwide while helping grow a high-performing builder-focused division and delivering a best-in-class client experience.As Regional VP of the Builder Division at Benchmark Mortgage, Wilson is known for his relationship-driven approach and commitment to execution. He has built his business on a foundation of trust, transparency and service, partnering closely with builders, real estate professionals and clients to drive successful outcomes.“Jared represents the standard we strive for at Benchmark Mortgage. His consistency and the way he takes care of his builder partners really set him apart. He’s built a strong reputation by doing things the right way, and this recognition reflects that.” — Chad Fleming, President of Benchmark’s Builder DivisionBeyond production, Wilson is passionate about mentorship, team development and raising the bar for customer experience across the builder space. His focus on continuous improvement and strong core values has helped fuel both his personal success and the growth of those around him.The McSAM Award further solidifies Wilson’s reputation as a leader in the industry and reflects Benchmark Mortgage’s ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation and relationship-driven service.Benchmark Mortgage is a nationwide mortgage lender headquartered near Dallas, Texas. Since 1999, the company has built a dynamic community of mortgage professionals dedicated to relationship-driven lending and delivering personalized mortgage solutions to borrowers across the United States.

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