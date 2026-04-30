Christy Solar Named 'Best of Baton Rouge 2026' for Home Mortgage Excellence

Christy Solar, Benchmark Mortgage

Christy Solar is recognized for her client-first approach and commitment to helping families achieve homeownership across the Baton Rouge community.

Christy sets the standard for what it means to serve others well. She leads with heart, discipline, and a true commitment to people, and this recognition reflects the impact she makes every day.” — Jim McMahan, President and Partner at Benchmark Mortgage

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christy Solar, leader of The Christy Solar Team at Benchmark Mortgage, has been named a “Best of Baton Rouge 2026” winner in the Home Mortgage category by The Advocate, recognizing her impact across Baton Rouge.This recognition highlights Solar’s commitment to helping families achieve homeownership—especially at a time when it can feel out of reach for many. Through a relationship-driven approach, she and her team work to change that narrative for clients across Baton Rouge.Under Solar’s leadership, The Christy Solar Team has built a reputation for compassion, expertise, and strong teamwork. The group is known for guiding clients through complex financial situations with clear communication and a personalized approach, whether assisting first-time buyers, helping clients rebuild credit, or creating paths forward for those previously turned away by other lenders.At the core of that experience is a simple philosophy: people always come before profit—a principle that shapes every interaction with clients and partners. Solar is also known for her genuine warmth and ability to build lasting relationships, fostering trust with families throughout the homebuying process and beyond.The Christy Solar Team places a strong emphasis on education and long-term financial stability, regularly partnering with local real estate professionals to host homebuyer education opportunities and ensure clients feel confident before and after closing.Ranked among the top 1% of mortgage lenders nationwide, the team continues to balance high-level production with a personalized, client-focused experience—an approach that has earned the trust of clients across the Baton Rouge community.The Best of Baton Rouge award is determined through community voting, reflecting the trust Solar has built within her community.Benchmark Mortgage is a nationwide mortgage lender headquartered near Dallas, Texas. Since 1999, the company has built a dynamic community of mortgage professionals dedicated to relationship-driven lending and delivering personalized mortgage solutions to borrowers across the United States.

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