Relocity Launches Multilingual Support in Mobile App, Extending Guided Relocation Experience to Employees Worldwide

Relocity multilingual app support product images

10 languages now available at launch, with automatic detection and no setup required from program teams.

Relocity now provides relocating employees with a fully guided employee experience in their native language, making the process more accessible and enjoyable.” — Klaus Siegmann, CEO & Founder, Relocity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relocity , the technology-driven talent mobility platform enterprises use to run relocations as a program, today announced the launch of multilingual support in its mobile app. Relocating employees can now use the Relocity app in their own language, automatically. The app detects the device language and configures accordingly. No setup is required from mobility teams, program managers, or IT.The launch covers 10 languages: English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Hindi, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Farsi. Right-to-left text and complex scripts are fully supported.Until now, global mobility programs have operated on a default assumption: that relocating employees could navigate the process in English. For many, that assumption doesn't hold. A confusing app — regardless of how well the underlying program is designed — means more support calls, missed milestones, and employees who arrive unsettled. The multilingual app removes that assumption from the equation.Translated content includes relocation goals and tasks, city and neighborhood guides, AI-assisted guide responses, service provider pages, announcement cards, and app home sections. The full guided experience is available in each supported language.“Moving to a new country is one of the most personal experiences a company asks of its employees," said Klaus Siegmann, CEO & Founder, Relocity. “To ensure a smooth transition, Relocity’s mobile technology is tailored to the needs of its users, including the language in which it is delivered. Relocity now provides relocating employees with a fully guided employee experience in their native language, making the process more accessible and enjoyable.”For enterprise clients evaluating Relocity for international populations, multilingual support addresses a common requirement in procurement and Request for Proposal (RFP) conversations. New languages can be added to the platform without changes to the client's program configuration.The Relocity app is the employee-facing layer of the platform. Every relocating employee uses a single guided mobile experience, regardless of move type, location, or level of support. Digital guidance is always included. Mobility teams can layer in Advisor for dedicated remote support, or Concierge for a Personal Host on the ground.About RelocityRelocity is the talent mobility platform enterprises use to run relocations as a program. Organizations use Relocity to authorize moves, apply policy, and govern mobility programs with real-time visibility and control. Employees use one guided mobile experience for every relocation, regardless of move type or level of support. The platform is used by Fortune 500 companies across more than 60 countries. Learn more at relocity.com

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