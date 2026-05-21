Relocity Wins Destination Services Provider of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2026 FEM Americas EMMAs

Relocity wins DSP of the Year at the 2026 FEM Americas EMMAs Relocity SVP of Sales, Ron Labin, accepted the award on behalf of the team in Houston. He was accompanied by fellow EMMA winners Ken Wade, Vialto Partners, and Rebecca Swaim, Indeed.

Independent judging panel recognizes Relocity for combining host-led support with platform technology that enables true program-level impact for clients

Four consecutive years as Destination Services Provider of the Year reflects what we have always believed: that high-touch and high-tech are not a tradeoff.” — Klaus Siegmann, CEO and Founder of Relocity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relocity, the relocation experience platform enterprises use to govern their mobility program and deliver a consistent, guided experience to every relocating employee, has been named Destination Services Provider of the Year at the 2026 FEM Americas EMMAs (Expatriate Management and Mobility Awards). The award was presented on May 13 at the Forum for Expatriate Management’s (FEM) annual Americas Summit and ceremony in Houston, Texas, marking the fourth consecutive year Relocity has received the honor. Relocity was also recognized as Highly Commended for Best Employee Experience & Engagement.The FEM EMMAs are the premier awards program for global mobility and international HR, recognizing excellence across the Americas region. This year’s ceremony took place at The JW Marriott by the Galleria in Houston, where the independent judging panel of more than 40 industry experts and academics evaluated entries across 24 categories.Judges commented on Relocity’s entry:“By combining high-touch, host-led support with enabling technology, Relocity delivers a model where employees can focus on their roles from day one rather than navigating complex personal logistics. This is a provider that has moved beyond excellent service delivery into true program enablement for clients.”A Platform Built for How Mobility Actually WorksFour consecutive wins reflect Relocity’s sustained investment in the platform, its people, and the outcomes both deliver together."Four consecutive years as Destination Services Provider of the Year reflects what we have always believed: that high-touch and high-tech are not a tradeoff,” said Klaus Siegmann, CEO and Founder of Relocity. “Relocity’s Personal Hosts are the best in the industry, meticulously trained and genuinely invested in every employee they work with. And every relocating employee gets a best-in-class technology experience that supports their individual needs. Two worlds, both done right. That is what our clients count on, and what the judges keep recognizing."What Set Relocity ApartRelocity’s model pairs a guided, mobile-first employee experience with dedicated human support that scales by policy and complexity. Every relocating employee moves through one app, configured to the employer’s policy type. For populations that need more, organizations add Advisor for remote support or Concierge for on-the-ground destination services delivered by a Personal Host.The result: employees settle faster, mobility teams maintain visibility across every move, and program economics stay predictable.Four Years of RecognitionRelocity first received the Destination Services Provider of the Year award at the 2023 FEM Americas EMMAs and has won the category every year since. At this year’s ceremony, Relocity also earned a Highly Commended distinction for Best Employee Experience & Engagement, reinforcing the strength of its guided, mobile-first relocation experience. In 2025, Relocity earned Best Partnership Between Two Service Providers and the Outstanding Contribution to Global Mobility in the Americas award. Collectively, these recognitions reflect Relocity’s position as the platform layer that makes mobility programs visible, consistent, and scalable across every move.To learn more about Relocity, visit www.relocity.com About The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM)The Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM) is a real-world and online community for the global mobility and HR industry. Our mission is to distil best practice across regions, industries and functions while providing valuable networking opportunities for knowledge sharing and program support. Through our multi-platform of content and events we encourage dialogue and enable mobility professionals to unite, learn and grow. FEM holds annual Summits and EMMAs awards ceremonies in the Americas, APAC (Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) as well as our Conference in Amsterdam. FEM also has a worldwide network of Chapters. Learn more at forum-expat-management.com About RelocityRelocity is a relocation experience platform built to give enterprises visibility and governance across their mobility program, and a consistent, guided experience to every relocating employee.Mobility teams get a centralized dashboard to authorize moves, apply policy, and track every population in real time. Employees get one mobile experience that adapts to their policy type, from self-serve digital guidance to dedicated human support when the move calls for it.Every license includes Guide, the self-service digital foundation, and direct payment disbursement. When populations need more, teams add Advisor for dedicated remote support from a human expert, or Concierge for a Personal Host on the ground in the destination city. Either can be applied to any move type. Built-in intelligence and automation scale personalization and reduce the coordination work that usually slows programs down. Learn more at relocity.com.

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