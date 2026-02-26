Relocity launches in Detroit: Bringing high-touch relocation support to the Motor City

Relocity expands its talent mobility platform to Detroit, giving employers real-time program visibility and employees expert on-the-ground support.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relocity, a technology-driven talent mobility platform, today announced the launch of Relocity Concierge in Detroit, Michigan. The expansion brings Relocity's destination services and rental search support to one of the country's most dynamic emerging markets, connecting relocating employees with dedicated Personal Hosts who guide them through the home finding and settling-in process from arrival to move-in.Detroit joins Relocity's growing network of markets where the company delivers personalized relocation support for professionals moving on behalf of Fortune 500 companies, multinational organizations, and growth-focused enterprises worldwide."Detroit is a city where the demand for serious relocation support has outpaced what most destination services can deliver," said William Taylor, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Relocity. "Companies moving talent here need more than a checklist — they need someone on the ground who knows the market and can help employees find a home and feel settled, fast. That's exactly what Relocity Concierge is built to do, and as someone who grew up in Detroit, I'm especially proud to finally be bringing it home."Detroit: A market built for mobilityDetroit's economy has undergone a significant transformation. The city's downtown and surrounding metro have attracted investment across technology, mobility, advanced manufacturing, and life sciences — drawing corporate talent from across the country and internationally. As more companies move employees into the Detroit market, the demand for high-quality destination services has grown with it.Relocating employees arriving in Detroit face the same challenges as any major market: finding the right neighborhood, navigating a city they don't know, and settling in quickly enough to focus on the job they came to do. Relocity Concierge addresses each of these through a dedicated Personal Host — a local expert who coordinates every detail on the ground.What Relocity Concierge delivers in DetroitEach relocating employee is matched with a Personal Host who provides in-person, hands-on support throughout the home finding and settling-in process, including:• Accompanied neighborhood tours customized to the employee's priorities• Rental search and lease assistance• Area orientation and community introduction• School and education guidance• Support for international services, including local registrations and bankingRelocity's mobile app runs alongside this in-person support, giving employees a single place to manage their move, access resources, and stay connected with their Personal Host and the broader relocation team.Proven impact for employersRelocity's platform and services are designed to deliver measurable outcomes for the organizations that rely on them. A Fortune 50 Healthcare Company using Relocity has seen a 98% reduction in time from offer letter to first day, a 70% drop in policy exceptions, and a 76 NPS from relocating employees, a result the company attributes to combining consumer-grade technology with genuine human support.About RelocityRelocity is a leading provider of HR tech and destinations services, offering innovative solutions that simplify corporate mobility and enhance the employee relocation experience. With a commitment to integrating technology and personalized support, Relocity serves a global clientele of enterprise companies, delivering unparalleled efficiency and ease across the relocation journey. Learn more at relocity.com

