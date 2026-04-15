Synametrics Technologies releases a new version of Syncrify, Version 6.2 (Build 1178).

Syncrify Synametrics Technologies Inc.

With an improved user experience

MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synametrics Technologies Inc. announces the release of Syncrify Version 6.2 (Build 1178), the latest update to its on-premise backup and file synchronization solution. This release introduces key enhancements designed to simplify deployment, improve usability, and align with evolving security standards.Syncrify provides a 100% on-premise, self-hosted backup and file synchronization solution designed for businesses that rely on secure, reliable, and scalable infrastructure. Tailored for organizations of all sizes, Syncrify’s robust feature set ensures seamless data protection and access across platforms and devices.Key features include:1) File and Folder Synchronization2) Automated and Multi-Tiered Backups3) SyncriBox for Private File Sharing4) Versioning and Two-Way File Synchronization5) Remote Accessibility6) Incremental Backups for bandwidth and storage optimization7) Enhanced Outbound Email Security with OAuth 2.0 support8) Client-side SSL Certificate Authentication for SMTP9) Rsync-based Delta backup for efficient data transfer10) No limits on size, bandwidth, or frequency, and more.Security remains a core focus for Syncrify. The platform includes AES-256-bit encryption, granular access controls, ransomware protection, and multi-factor authentication to safeguard data confidentiality and integrity.With support for OAuth 2.0, Syncrify can now send emails through modern cloud mail services (such as Microsoft 365) using secure, token-based authentication instead of traditional usernames and passwords, aligning with current security standards. Additionally, client-side SSL certificate support enables Syncrify to authenticate with SMTP servers using trusted digital certificates during the TLS handshake, offering a password-free alternative for environments that require certificate-based authentication.With built-in email notifications, backup scheduling, detailed reporting, and data compression for faster transfers, Syncrify ensures a streamlined and efficient backup process.With its intuitive interface and flexible deployment options, Syncrify is well-suited for a broad spectrum of applications, from personal to enterprise-level needs. Whether managing multi-tier backup files, synchronizing data across multiple locations, or securely sharing files, Syncrify stands out as a dependable and comprehensive solution for efficient data management and protection.With these updates, businesses can trust that Syncrify will provide a secure, dependable method for managing backups, ensuring their data remains consistently protected.Key highlights of Syncrify Version 6.2 include improvements in usability and system efficiency.1) New setup wizard for easier first-time configuration of the Syncrify Client2) Embedded browser support on Windows for a smoother web client experience3) Let’s Encrypt SSL certificates now renew automatically every 40 days4) No system restart required after SSL certificate renewal, ensuring uninterrupted serviceThis release focuses on simplifying deployment while maintaining strong security and reliability for businesses using Syncrify as their on-premise backup and synchronization solution.About Synametrics Technologies Inc.Synametrics Technologies offers software solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on security, reliability, and innovation, Synametrics Technologies is a provider of secure, self-hosted software solutions for backup, file synchronization, and data management. Its flagship product, Syncrify, is a powerful on-premise solution designed to help businesses protect, manage, and synchronize their data with full control and reliability.

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