Xeams Synametrics Technologies Inc.

With Enhanced SSL Automation, Email Security, and Delivery Management.

MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synametrics Technologies Inc. announces the release of Xeams Version 10.2 (Build 6432), a secure and feature-rich mail server solution for businesses, introducing significant improvements to SSL certificate automation, email security, reporting, and message management.One of the highlights of this release is the improved integration with Let’s Encrypt. Newly created SSL certificates can now be applied instantly without requiring a restart of Xeams, minimizing downtime and simplifying certificate management for administrators. In addition, Let’s Encrypt certificates will now renew automatically after 40 days to align with evolving industry standards that are moving toward shorter SSL certificate lifecycles to improve overall internet security, reduce risks associated with compromised certificates, and encourage faster adoption of updated encryption practices.The latest version also enhances support for DNS-based Let’s Encrypt challenges by enabling automatic renewal when DNS integration is configured with providers such as GoDaddy, AWS Route 53, or Cloudflare. This helps administrators maintain uninterrupted SSL protection while reducing manual intervention and operational overhead.In addition to these SSL enhancements, Xeams 10.2 introduces several new capabilities designed to improve email security, monitoring, and administrative control.New Features in Xeams 10.2 Build 64321) Support for legacy devices and hybrid email environments.2) Ability to view failed email deliveries directly under the Message Repository menu.3) ARC (Authenticated Received Chain) headers are now added when Xeams operates in Firewall mode.4) Detect password-protected PDF attachments and streamlined Restore & Whitelist actions from quarantine reports.5) Support for multiple email addresses in the Report Receiver field within user configuration.6) Enhanced sender transformer rule with support for wildcard matching.7) Enhanced compliance and reporting with automatic BCC support, rolling 30-day analytics, and outbound message tracking.With these updates, Xeams continues to strengthen its position as a secure, flexible, and easy-to-manage email server platform for organizations of all sizes.About XeamsXeams is a secure, enterprise-grade email server and security platform available for both on-premise and cloud deployments. Designed to protect organizations from modern email threats, Xeams combines advanced AI-driven threat detection with powerful email management, encryption, and compliance capabilities.Xeams provides comprehensive protection against spam, phishing, ransomware, impersonation attacks, hidden malware, and data leakage while supporting modern email authentication standards, including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, ARC, and MTA-STS. The platform also offers end-to-end email encryption, secure content handling, IP leakage prevention, and compliance-focused features that help organizations meet standards such as HIPAA and GDPR.Key capabilities include:1) AI-powered spam, phishing, ransomware, and malware detection.2) End-to-end encrypted email communication with attachment protection.3) DMARC enforcement and domain spoofing prevention.4) Advanced email archiving, clustering, and high availability.5) RESTful API integration and enterprise reporting tools.6) SmartHost routing, outbound filtering, and flexible mail flow controls.7) OAuth 2.0 SSO support, along with SSL certificate-based authentication.8) Automated SSL certificate management with Let’s Encrypt integration.9) Email campaigns with mail merge, tracking, and delivery analytics.10) Secure handling of unsafe content and advanced attachment filtering.With continuous innovation in email security, encryption, and administrative automation, Xeams helps organizations securely manage business communications while remaining compatible with evolving cloud and compliance standards.AvailabilityXeams 10.2 is now available for download. For more information regarding its features, visit the XEAMS features page About Synametrics Technologies.Synametrics Technologies is a U.S.-based software company that has been delivering secure, reliable, and innovative IT solutions since 1997. Its portfolio includes widely used solutions such as Xeams Mail Server, Syncrify backup software, SynaMan file sharing solution, WinSQL database tools, and SyncriTix AI-powered ticketing system. Synametrics products are designed to help organizations strengthen security, improve productivity, simplify IT administration, and maintain complete control over their data across on-premise and cloud environments.

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