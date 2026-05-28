WinSQL

With Expanded Language Support and Enhanced Database Connectivity

MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synametrics Technologies Inc. announces the release of WinSQL Version 21, the latest update to its universal database client designed for developers, database administrators, and business analysts working across diverse data environments. AI assistance WinSQL version 21 introduces significant enhancements focused on global accessibility and expanded database connectivity, further strengthening its role as a flexible and widely compatible database management tool.Key features include:Expanded Language Support: With WinSQL 21, the platform is now available in multiple additional languages, making it more accessible to a global user base. In addition to English, WinSQL now supports:- Chinese- French- Italian- Korean- Portuguese- Russian- SpanishThis expansion enables users around the world to work more comfortably in their preferred language, improving usability and adoption across international teams.Enhanced Database Connectivity with JDBC Support: WinSQL 21 extends its connectivity options beyond traditional ODBC support by introducing JDBC drivers for multiple databases, bundled directly with the product. These drivers are provided by Progress (DataDirect), ensuring reliable, enterprise-grade connectivity across a wide range of database systems, making WinSQL a single tool that works seamlessly with both JDBC and ODBC.This enhancement allows users to connect to even more data sources with improved flexibility and compatibility in modern database environments.WinSQL is a powerful, universal database client designed to simplify and streamline working with relational databases across multiple platforms. Built for developers, database administrators, and business analysts, it provides a unified interface to connect to virtually any ODBC- or JDBC-compliant database system.The platform is widely used for everyday database operations as well as advanced data management tasks, offering a comprehensive set of capabilities including:1) AI Assistant for natural language to SQL conversion, query optimization, and intelligent query explanation.2) Cross-Database Connectivity with support for virtually any ODBC and JDBC-compliant system.3) Schema and Data Browsing to easily explore and manage database objects.4) Data Import/Export Capabilities across multiple formats, including Excel, CSV, and text files.5) Advanced Query Development Tools with syntax highlighting, auto-complete, and structured result handling.6) Database Migration Support with built-in schema comparison and data transfer utilities.7) Scripting and Automation Features for batch processing and repetitive database tasks.8) Enhanced Reporting Tools for generating and exporting query results.And more...Availability :WinSQL Version 21 is now available for users. For more details about its features, please visit the Synamertics-WinSQL-Version-Log. About Synametrics Technologies Inc.Synametrics Technologies is a New Jersey-based company that has been providing solutions for IT professionals and businesses for over two decades. Our product line includes SynaMan, Syncrify, and Xeams – robust solutions that empower businesses to meet their data management and security needs.

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