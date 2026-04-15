Reco Integrates Cyera DSPM to Deliver Complete Data-Aware SaaS and AI Security

Integration enables data-aware threat detection by enriching Reco’s platform with Cyera’s Actionable Data Intelligence

Cyera knows your data, and Reco knows your SaaS environment. This integration delivers one integrated loop where data context and SaaS visibility reinforce each other with no gaps in between.” — Todd Wilson, Global Head of Channel Alliances at Reco

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reco , a SaaS and AI Security platform, today announced a new integration with Cyera , the AI Security Platform. The integration enables Reco to ingests Cyera’s enriched classification and risk intelligence, creating data-aware alerting and threat prioritization across SaaS and AI environments.The Problem: Two Gaps That Leave Enterprises ExposedModern enterprises are contending with two interconnected security challenges that have historically been addressed in isolation. Sensitive data, including PII, PCI, and customer records, is sprawling across hundreds of SaaS applications and AI tools. At the same time, threats are moving through those same applications in ways that traditional data security tools cannot detect.Until now, security teams have had to manually correlate data risk with SaaS activity, creating bottlenecks, alert fatigue, and gaps in coverage. Reco integrates with Cyera to eliminate this disconnect.How the Integration WorksThe integration creates a data and intelligence loop between the two platforms:Cyera continuously discovers, classifies, governs, and protects sensitive data across SaaS, IaaS, DBaaS, and on-prem environments. Cyera delivers Actionable Data Intelligence correlating content, sensitivity, identity, access, usage, and ownership to surface what data exists, where risk is emerging, and what action to take. Cyera’s enriched classification labels and risk context are ingested directly into Reco’s platform, enabling data-aware alerting and risk prioritization.Reco maps every SaaS application, AI tool, and agent across 225+ applications, including shadow AI and unsanctioned apps that IT teams may not know exist. When Cyera surfaces a data risk, Reco provides the SaaS and identity context to determine exactly what happened, who was involved, and what remediation is required. Alerts on data exposure, sharing, and exfiltration are prioritized based on the actual sensitivity of the data involved, so security teams can focus on what is truly urgent first.The result is one integrated security loop: Cyera surfaces the risk, Reco detects it, and the integration delivers data-aware AI security coverage reducing blind spots, manual bottlenecks, and gaps in security operations.“Most security teams are dealing with two problems that nobody has connected until now. Data is sprawling across hundreds of SaaS apps and AI tools, and threats are moving through those same apps that data security tools simply cannot see,” said Todd Wilson, Global Head of Channel Alliances at Reco. Reco and Cyera fix both, together. Cyera knows your data: what it is, where it lives, how sensitive it is. Reco knows your SaaS environment: every app, every identity, every AI agent. When you bring those two together, you stop guessing about what is urgent and start acting on it. That is what this integration delivers: one integrated loop where data context and SaaS visibility reinforce each other, with no gaps in between."Key Benefits for Enterprise Security Teams- Data-aware threat detection: Reco alerts are enriched with Cyera's sensitivity classifications, enabling accurate, prioritized alerting on data exposure and exfiltration across SaaS.- Unified visibility: A holistic SaaS Security and DSPM dashboard provides a single pane of glass for baselining and trending data security posture across the enterprise.- Indirect risk detection: Security teams can identify risks tied to group memberships and access paths that afford users, or AI agents, access to sensitive data tracked by Cyera.- AI and agent coverage: As AI agents proliferate across enterprise environments, the Reco and Cyera integration provides governance and visibility across both the data that those agents access and the apps they operate within.Design & Reference PartnersThe integration has been developed in collaboration with design and reference partners across Fortune 500 companies, enterprises that rely on both platforms to secure sensitive data across complex, distributed environments.AvailabilityThe Reco and Cyera integration is available now. Step one of the integration, the ingestion of Cyera's classification labels into Reco's platform with enriched alerting, is live today.For more information, visit reco.ai and cyera.com.About RecoReco is the solution trusted by modern enterprises to secure SaaS AI, applications, and agents. The SaaS & AI Security platform provides complete visibility and control across the entire SaaS ecosystem — from traditional SaaS applications to the latest AI agents — enabling security teams to keep pace with the speed of AI adoption while maintaining robust security and reducing risk. This security gap is driven by SaaS & AI Sprawl: the proliferation of apps, AI tools, and identities; the challenge of keeping their configurations secure amidst constant updates; and the challenge of finding threats hidden within an ever-growing number of events and AI-driven actions. The company's leadership team brings expertise and innovation from leading technology, cybersecurity, and counterintelligence organizations. Reco is backed by top-tier investors, including Insight Partners, SentinelOne Ventures, Workday Ventures, TIAA Ventures, Zeev Ventures, boldStart Ventures, and Angular Ventures, and has integrations with leading technology companies, including AWS, Wiz, Palo Alto Networks, Cyera, Tines, and Torq. Reco was named a Global Infosec Awards winner in 2024 & 2026, a CRNStellar Startup in 2024 & 2025, and a 2025 SINET16 Innovator. Learn more or book a demo at www.reco.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.