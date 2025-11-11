Reco Recognized as a CRN® 2025 Stellar Startup

Dynamic SaaS Security leader earns second consecutive CRN Stellar Startup Award following year of exceptional growth and innovation

Winning the CRN Stellar Startup Award for the second year validates the momentum we've built. Reco is built to enable enterprises to innovate without compromising security.” — Ofer Klein, CEO & Co-founder, Reco

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reco , the leader in Dynamic SaaS Security, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Reco to its 2025 Stellar Startups list in the Security category for the second consecutive year. This recognition underscores Reco's transformative impact on the SaaS security landscape and its commitment to eliminating the SaaS Security Gap through AI-native innovation.Companies recognized as Stellar Startups must be six years old or younger and are selected across categories including artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security, and storage.Reco has earned this distinction following an extraordinary year of growth, including a 5x increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), a 3x expansion in customer base, and a $25 million additional funding round that brought total funding to $55 million. The company has doubled its workforce across multiple regions and achieved an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 82.Each technology vendor on the CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list demonstrates exceptional commitment to innovation and delivers cutting-edge solutions that help solution providers differentiate themselves in today's rapidly evolving IT landscape. The annual list serves as an essential resource for solution providers making strategic decisions about which emerging technologies and services to add to their portfolios."We're thrilled to congratulate the innovative companies named to this year's Stellar Startups list," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "This achievement reflects each organization's dedication to solving IT channel challenges, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with leading-edge technologies, and contributing to the success of their partners. We look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry going forward."Addressing the SaaS Security GapThe recognition comes as Reco addresses one of the most pressing challenges in enterprise security: the SaaS Security Gap. With enterprises now running an average of 1,061 SaaS applications—a 26% increase over the past two years—and 80% of employees using unauthorized SaaS and AI apps, organizations face an unprecedented security challenge. Legacy SSPM (SaaS Security Posture Management) tools cannot keep pace with this dynamic environment, leaving businesses exposed to threats that contribute to 35% of data breaches.Reco's Dynamic SaaS Security platform eliminates this gap through comprehensive application discovery capable of identifying and classifying over 50,000 applications. The company's proprietary SaaS App Factory™ currently secures over 225 SaaS applications and integrates new apps within 3-5 days, far faster than the months-long timelines of legacy providers. Operating at 10x the speed of competitors with 80% less implementation and maintenance effort, Reco delivers continuous security and compliance as new apps and AI agents are introduced or updated."Winning the CRN Stellar Startup Award for the second year in a row validates the incredible momentum we've built and the urgent market need we're addressing," said Ofer Klein, CEO & Co-founder at Reco. "The adoption of AI apps and agents has made SaaS security more complex and dynamic than ever. Combined with the proliferation of shadow apps, we're witnessing a growing gap between what organizations need to protect and what legacy tools can deliver. Our Dynamic SaaS Security approach is purpose-built to close this gap, enabling enterprises to innovate at speed without compromising security."Innovation Through PartnershipUnder the leadership of newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer Bob Horn, who brings over two decades of sales leadership experience in cybersecurity, Reco has strengthened its channel partnerships and established strategic alliances with industry leaders including AWS, Wiz, Palo Alto Networks, Tines, and Torq. The company was also recognized in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide for excellence in delivering high-value solutions through its re:Configure Partner Program."We've witnessed firsthand how Reco transforms SaaS security from a constant struggle to a strategic advantage," said Mihau Faur, CIO at UiPath. "Their technology reduces our team's workload significantly while providing substantially better visibility and protection across our rapidly evolving SaaS environment."Looking ahead, Reco continues to expand its AI-driven capabilities with the introduction of Reco AI Agents for alerts and identities, becoming the industry's first to offer agents designed to help security teams streamline operations and deliver actionable insights from SaaS environments. Leveraging secure AI-driven analytics, automation, and contextual intelligence, these agents prioritize alerts, identify threats, and reduce workloads while maintaining strict data privacy.The CRN 2025 Stellar Startups list is featured in the December 2025 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/StellarStartups About RecoReco is the leader in Dynamic SaaS Security, the only approach that eliminates the SaaS Security Gap caused by SaaS Sprawl, the proliferation of apps, AI, identities, data, and configuration challenges. Reco continuously discovers all SaaS apps, AI agents, and shadow AI tools, along with their associated identities, securing configurations, minimizing access risks, and detecting hidden threats. Using advanced analytics on user behavior and interactions, Reco identifies misconfigurations, over-permissioned users, compromised accounts, and risky user behavior.Reco's AI-native platform connects in minutes, delivers immediate value, and secures over 225 SaaS applications with the ability to integrate new apps in 3-5 days. The company's leadership team brings expertise and innovation from leading technology, cybersecurity, and counterintelligence organizations. Reco is backed by top-tier investors including Insight Partners, Zeev Ventures, boldstart ventures, Angular Ventures, and Redseed, and has established partnerships with leading technology companies including AWS, Wiz, Palo Alto Networks, Tines, and Torq.Reco was named a Global Infosec Awards winner in 2024 for "Hot Company, SaaS Security," a CRN2024 Stellar Startup, and is featured in the 2025 CRN Partner Program Guide. In 2025, Reco was named a SINET16. Learn more or book a demo at www.reco.ai

