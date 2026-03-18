Reco Launches Industry-First AI Agent Security to Tackle Agent Sprawl Across SaaS

Reco AI Agent Security Knowledge Graph Reco AI Agent Security Visualization

New capability gives security teams visibility and control over AI agents operating across their SaaS environment.

Unlike traditional SaaS plugins, AI agents can act autonomously. AI Agent Security gives security teams the visibility and control they need, all from the same platform they use to govern their SaaS.” — Ofer Klein, CEO & Cofounder

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reco , the SaaS security platform trusted by modern enterprises to secure SaaS AI, applications and agents, today announced the availability of Reco AI Agent Security , a first-of-its-kind capability that gives security and risk teams complete visibility and control over all AI agents operating across their SaaS ecosystem from Copilot, ChatGPT, and Salesforce Agentforce to Make, n8n, and custom automation. This new capability is available immediately as part of the Reco unified SaaS security platform.As organizations scale their use of AI, security teams are confronting two converging challenges: AI sprawl, the rapid proliferation of AI services and autonomous agents, and agent sprawl, the uncontrolled growth of individual AI agents that can act independently, traverse systems, access sensitive data, and execute actions with far-reaching consequences.Reco AI Agent Security solves a critical blind spot for security teams: they can’t see what AI agents are running, what permissions they hold, what data they can access, or which applications they touch, until now.“Enterprises today don’t just have hundreds of connected SaaS apps, they have thousands of connected AI agents operating in the background,” said Ofer Klein, CEO & Cofounder, Reco. “Unlike traditional SaaS plugins, AI agents can act autonomously and span identity, data, and systems, exponentially increasing risk when misconfigured or unmanaged. Reco AI Agent Security gives security teams the visibility and control they need all from the same platform they use to govern their SaaS estate.”Addressing the AI & Agent Security Blind SpotTraditional SaaS security tools provide visibility into applications and user identities, but they were not built to account for autonomous AI agents which can:- Act without direct human interaction,- Possess broad permissions to sensitive systems,- Connect across multiple SaaS platforms,- And operate outside the visibility or control of IT and security teams.Reco AI Agent Security inventories every AI agent, maps its access, permissions, connections, and risk posture, and enables security teams to determine which agents should be sanctioned, restricted, or blocked before they introduce risk.Key Capabilities of Reco AI Agent Security- Comprehensive AI Agent Inventory: Automatically discover AI agents across Copilot, ChatGPT, Salesforce Agentforce, Make, n8n, and custom integrations.- Access & Permissions Mapping: Understand what identities, data, and SaaS applications agents can access.- Risk Identification & Prioritization: Surface agents with risky permissions, exposed credentials, or excessive access.- Governance Controls: Allow security teams to enforce policies, block unauthorized agents, and sanction safe ones all within Reco’s unified SaaS security interface.- AI Agent Governance & Knowledge Graph: Leverage Reco’s knowledge graph to correlate identities, applications, and security context for actionable insights.- Guided Remediation & Response: Take immediate action on high-risk agents with guided remediation workflows, revoke excessive permissions, disable unauthorized agents, or trigger automated responses through existing security workflows and ticketing systems.Differentiation from Traditional AI Security & CompetitionWhile recent trends in AI security focus on posture management and runtime protections across cloud and AI models, those capabilities do not directly address the risk introduced by autonomous AI agents embedded in SaaS workflows even when they have broad permissions and cross-system reach. Reco is not an AI-only security tool; Reco secures applications, identities, and now AI agents across the entire SaaS environment bringing agent security into the same framework used for SaaS security governance.This market focus has echoes in how other security vendors are evolving to address AI-related risks. Leading cloud platform security providers are integrating AI into their threat and posture workflows to help security teams see and act on risks more effectively. However, unlike those approaches — which are primarily focused on cloud workloads, posture, and cloud risk — Reco’s AI Agent Security solves the distinct challenge of AI sprawl and agent sprawl in SaaS, the heart of modern enterprise risk.Support & AvailabilityReco AI Agent Security is available now for existing and new Reco customers. It launches with built-in integrations for Copilot, ChatGPT Enterprise, Salesforce Agentforce, Make, and n8n, with support for additional agents and custom automation tools planned on a continuous delivery cadence.

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