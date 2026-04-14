FLHSMV Honors Public Safety Telecommunicators During National Recognition Week

April 14, 2026

~They serve as the vital link between the public and State Troopers~

TALLAHASSEE Fla. ~ April 12-18 marks National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week (NPSTW), a time set aside to recognize the dedicated men and women of the Florida Highway Patrol who wear the headset 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. These highly trained public safety professionals serve as the vital link between the public and our State Troopers and our partners, ensuring that help arrives quickly, safe, and effectively.

Each day, hundreds of FHP communications personnel work tirelessly across 7 Regional Communication Centers (Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Orlando-Sanford, Tampa, Miami, Fort Myers, and Lake Worth) to provide rapid call-taking, precise dispatching, and essential support during emergencies. Statewide, they handle an average of 3,796 phone calls every day and an average of more than 1.38 million calls annually. Their professionalism and calm under pressure allows troopers to deliver the highest level of public service to Florida’s residents and visitors.

“Our public safety telecommunicators are the first line of our first responders. They are the steady voice on the line when someone is experiencing one of the worst moments of their life, and their work ensures that our Troopers can respond quickly, safely, and effectively,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Handling around 3,700 calls every single day requires extraordinary skill and composure, and I am proud of these public safety professionals who carry out these life-saving missions every day, 24 hours a day.”

“The Florida Highway Patrol could not fulfill its mission without the unwavering commitment of our communications personnel. Their ability to remain calm under pressure, gather critical information, and support Troopers in the field is essential to protecting the people of Florida,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze. “Last year alone, they helped guide our response to more than 947,000 calls for service — each one representing a moment when someone needed help, and they answered without hesitation. As we recognize National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week, we honor the individuals who stand ready, day and night, to serve as that steady voice in times of crisis.”

Through NPSTW, the Florida Highway Patrol encourages Floridians to join in expressing gratitude for the individuals who answer the call – often during the most stressful moments of someone’s life – and who remain steadfast in their mission to protect and serve.