Felony Arrest Warrant Issued in November 21, 2024 Crash That Took the Lives of Three Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Motormen

April 30, 2026

Charges include 3 counts of Vehicular Homicide Pursuant to Ch. 782.071(1)(a), F.S.-

PALM BEACH COUNTY Fla. ~ Today, Executive Director Dave Kerner announces the arrest of Corrine Adrianna Blue who was involved in a vehicle crash that took the lives of three Palm Beach Couty Deputy Sheriffs on November 21, 2024. Following a thorough and complex criminal investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol, it was determined that the defendant committed vehicular homicide.

The Defendant driver was arrested today by State Troopers pursuant to the warrant issued by a 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge.

“We are thankful for the decision of State Attorney Alexcia Cox and her office in seeking and obtaining this felony warrant for arrest. We now turn our attention to the judicial process, where a jury of the Defendant’s peers will decide the ultimate outcome,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Regardless of the ultimate outcome, we remember Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller, and Deputy Sheriff Ignacio “Dan” Diaz as heroes of our community. We recognize the pain and loss their families, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, and the community at large have experienced.”

State Attorney Alexcia Cox said, “These charges follow a thorough review of the evidence and mark an important step in the pursuit of justice for the families of Corporal Paez, Deputy Diaz, and Deputy Waller. These deputies were serving this community when their lives were tragically taken by a reckless driver.”